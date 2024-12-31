The University of Ghana has told prospective students to verify application details following the release of the 2024 WASSCE results

Prospective applicants are to log in to the UG applications portal to ensure the accuracy of their details

The university also announced that the application portal will close at midnight on January 3

The University of Ghana has urged prospective students to verify application details after the 2024 WASSCE results were released.

The university's Academic Affairs Directorate advised applicants to log in to the UG applications portal to ensure the accuracy of their details.

The University of Ghana says admissions will close on Friday, January 3, 2024.

In a statement, applicants are encouraged to review their full name, date of birth, and examination records, including index numbers, exam months, and exam years.

The school has also reminded applicants to consult the 2023/2024 cut-off aggregates for various programmes, which are available on the university’s admissions website.

The university has also announced that the application portal will close at midnight on Friday, January 3, 2024.

WAEC finally released the 2024 WASSCE results on December 30 after a delay caused by government debts.

Exam cheating led to the cancellation of the subject results of 4,108 candidates.

Subject results of 781 and the full results of 209 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences, while the results of candidates from 319 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion.

Going into December 2024, WAEC was owed GH¢118 million by the government, which hampered its operations.

Though the WASSCE results were supposed to be released between December 9, 2024, and December 15, 2024, WAEC had not started marking the objectives after this deadline.

