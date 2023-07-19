An NGO has taken up the matter of suspected medical negligence against KNUST Hospital following the death of a 10-day-old baby boy during circumcision

An NGO, Advocacy for Medical Malpractice Victims, has vowed to prove that KNUST Hospital was medically negligent in the death of a 10-day-old baby boy during circumcision.

Despite the hospital's refusal to comment on the matter or even admit to medical negligence, the NGO whose interest is in the care and treatment of patients has vowed to secure justice for the parents of the baby boy.

Parents of the baby boy (L) and the photo of the baby before the unfortunate incident.

Source: Youtube

“From all indications, the hospital was negligent in the conduct of the circumcision,” Executive Secretary, Kwame Brobbey Appiah, is quoted in the report.

Bizarre death of 10-day-old baby at KNUST Hospital

The bizarre death of the 10-day-old baby boy at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi during circumcision compelled the parents to cite the health facility for medical negligence.

According to a report by Joy News, sources at the facility say the baby boy died of cardiac arrest during what was supposed to be a simple procedure.

"Authorities at the KNUST Hospital have declined comments on the matter," the report published on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, said.

The baby, Faraj Mohammed, was sent to the hospital on April 3, 2023, for the simple procedure.

Baby's loud cry during circumcision was the last parents heard

Parents Mohammed Jamal, 36, a private security officer and Halimatu Adams, 27, a fashion designer said when they got to the facility, they met a nurse who examined the baby and undressed him.

"[She] took off his diapers and told us everything was okay,” the father of the boy, Mohammed, recounted.

But not long after the boy was taken into the theatre for the procedure to remove the foreskin on his phallus, they heard a wild cry.

The parents say not long after this, some senior nurses and doctors were seen rushing into the theatre.

That was when the parents suspected something serious had happened.

“I became restless a few minutes later. A woman who spoke to me in Hausa tried to calm me down but it was impossible. I felt like attending nature’s call," the baby's mother narrated.

Halimatu said by the time a doctor came to formally announce that her son has died, she already knew because she felt it.

"I told him I think my child was dead…I felt something bad had happened to my son,” Halimatu recounted.

37 Military Hospital issues apology for wrong scans after 'missing baby' incident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that an apology was rendered by the 37 Military Hospital to the Ghanaian couple whose baby 'went missing' from the mother's womb.

According to the hospital, the ultrasound that was conducted before the delivery was error-ridden.

The authorities have promised to release the result of an investigation they've conducted into the matter on January 27, 2023.

Court orders 37 Military Hospital to release report on death of Solomon Asare-Kumah

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story about suspected medical negligence that the high court has directed the 37 Military Hospital and the Chief of Defence Staff to release the details of an investigative report that details the cause of the death of Solomon Asare-Kumah.

Solomon died at the hospital in 2019 in what his family allege was the result of medical negligence.

A family member told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the report would corroborate their allegations of medical negligence and breach of contract.

Woman recounts how medical oxygen shortage cost the life of her cousin

In 2022, a Ghanaian woman also lamented the death of her cousin which happened due to a lack of medical oxygen at the 37 Military Hospital.

Recounting the series of events that led to the death of her cousin in her Facebook profile, Nana Kwakyewa referred to her late cousin as a prominent young man, a pharmacist, and a US Army soldier.

Although a nurse at the hospital removed the oxygen mask from another patient and put it on her cousin, it was too late.

