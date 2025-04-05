Judge Worwor was infectious with his stage presence and vibes facilitating the early days of the Di Asa talent reality show

His hiatus from the screens as the host of the reality TV show came as a shock to many fans

Years after his exit, the MC and media personality has shed light on why he left and what he has been up to

Andrew Kofi Duodo, the Ghanaian TV personality famed for hosting the early seasons of Atinka TV's talent reality show Di Asa has resurfaced.

Di Asa is a dance TV show meant for plus-sized women only. The talents audition from across Ghana's 16 regions as the show pits them against each other to determine who could dance best.

The show's uniqueness minting stars like the 2019 Dia Asa winner, Precious Mensah PM season after season made it indispensable for its huge fanbase.

In its third season, the infectiousness of Andrew Kofi Duodo, couldn't be overemphasised.

With his funny antics, often flavoured with his Fante dialect, Judge Worwor as he was affectionately called became almost synonymous with the Di Asa stage.

His growing popularity earned him a stint in an alcoholic beverage commercial which many still remember him for.

In a recent interview, Judge Worwor reflected on his time as one of Ghana's most renowned TV stars despite his short stint and also opened up about his hiatus.

According to Judge Worwor, he had to choose between becoming a storekeeper for an international cruise line over continuing his reign as Di Asa's MC.

Speaking on Kwaku Manu's Agressive Interview show, Judge Worwor recounted how he was tapped as part of the Di Asa program. He doubled rumours that he was sacked saying,

"I hosted the third season. That's the same season I travelled. I had to go hustle a bit because the salary was little and because I wasn't working for the station, I couldn't compare myself to the others."

When asked about a possible return to the show, Judge Worwor explained that the interest was there but his new job as a storekeeper on the Carnival Cruise shipping line would make it near impossible.

"In my work, I go to sea for eight months and get a three-month break. I'm a storekeeper, taking inventory of everything that leaves and comes into the stores. It's more like an entire hotel with different roles like housekeeping etc. It's in the US but it sails across the world."

The MC was proud as he talked about his new role and how it has given him the opportunity to travel worldwide while making a decent living.

