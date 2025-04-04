Business mogul Daniel McKorley aka McDan, has opened up about his relationship with Ship Dealer Oliver Khan

The business mogul expressed his gratitude to Ship Dealer for opening doors for him in his unbelievable post

McDan also sent a plea to Ship Dealer requesting assistance ahead of an upcoming project

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian business mogul, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has acknowledged Ship Dealer Oliver Khan.

McDan heaps praises on his 'mentor' Ship Dealer after meeting him in Kumasi. Photo source: TheShipDealer, Dr Daniel McKorley

Source: Facebook

This comes after the multi-millionaire's visit to the Ashanti region where he met Ship Dealer.

Dr McDan travelled to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, to interact with the youth as part of his Youth Connect Initiative.

The event was hosted across three different universities from Thursday, March 27, to Saturday, March 29.

In one of his media engagements creating awareness about the event, McDan called on Ship Dealer at Pure FM.

Ship Dealer known for the made-up stories about his wealth and influence has gained significant traction on social media.

McDan acknowledged him as his mentor in a post that excited scores of fans.

"To my mentor and inspiration, The Ship Dealer Oliver Khan: I want to take a moment​ to say thank you for the​ many business doors that you've opened for me, and for giving me the guidance necessary to transform my business mistakes into lessons. You have helped me through many difficult decisions in my career, and I couldn’t have reached my full potential without you. I want the world to know that I treasure your insights and advice, and every time we meet, I learn something new."

"And, oh, just a small plea... we are reviving the defunct Black Star Line under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and will need your shipping vessels and cargo planes so we can have logistical support for goods to be moved within the continent with less stress and cost to customers."

McDan's message to Ship Dealer stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to McDan's tribute hailing Ship Dealer.

Saeed Mohammed shared:

"This is a huge mark in the life of Oliver, you have added an immeasurable amount of goodwill to him and his brand. Dr Daniel McKorley you are a good human being. Thank you, Sir. I'm sure Ship Dealer will not sleep today.😂😂😂."

Asumbere Kingsley noted:

"I think his assistants will carry your plea to the "biggest to biggest" rich man, who had seven million pounds as his pillow when he was four months old. Your businesses will flourish and you are sorted, Sir with Ship Dealer."

Odo Addy shared:

"Interesting MacDan has done well for acknowledging the only ship dealer in Ghana 🇬🇭 for his efforts. We need to show appreciation to each other."

Peter Gyamfi remarked:

"You won my heart once more Sir; rich, humble, full of humour! You made me laugh out loud!!"

Peter Ekuom said:

"May God continue to bless you for acknowledging the richest man on earth The ship Dealer."

Ship Dealer lounges in Kevin Okyere's private jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer had met up with billionaire Kevin Okyere, the founder of Springfield Energy.

According to Ship Dealer, who is known for his hilarious made-up stories, he was to meet Kevin Okyere in a private jet he claimed to be his.

Ship Dealer bragged as he talked about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the luxurious jet life with the billionaire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh