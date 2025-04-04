Dulcie Boateng, in a video, received GH¢30,000 from a man to get her hair done and decided to pay for the hairdos of others in the salon

The influencer noted that the hair installation was supposed to cost GH¢400, but the benevolent individual decided to give her more

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were green with envy and wished to be in Dulcie's shoes and expressed how lucky she was

Ghanaian social media influencer Dulcie Boateng has gone viral after receiving GH¢30,000 from a man to get her hair done.

In a video she posted on TikTok, she disclosed that the original cost of the hair installation was GH¢400, but the man gave her a much higher amount.

Instead of keeping the money to herself, Dulcie decided to use part of it to pay for the hairdos of the workers at the salon.

She explained that these were the same hairdressers who always take care of her whenever she visits. The influencer put broad smiles on the faces of the ladies, and in the video, they could be seen showering her with praise and expressing gratitude.

Dulcie has become famous for her flashy lifestyle. She built her first house at the age of 22 and recently flaunted it on social media. At 23 and 24, respectively, she bought herself luxury cars.

Dulcie's main source of income comes from running ads on her Snapchat page and organising Porials Pitch, her yearly sales event. The first edition attracted a large crowd, causing traffic around the Accra Mall and Tema Motorway.

Recently, she posted proof of how much she earned from the 2024 Porials Pitch event. In just two minutes, she made GH¢600,000 from selling stands. Each stand was sold for GH¢6,000.

Dulcie Boateng's video causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ESI said:

"Eiiii just 200gh mpo to buy my handout has become headache to me for days 🤣🤣aeiiii aeiii aeiii awuradi."

Princess commented:

"It's Porials Pitch II 🎉🎉 I'll be there exactly 4 am 😂💔... Don't be Late."

TAIFA_BLOGGER said:

"Eiiii Dulcie. The pressure is getting worse. 400gh to 30.000. Hmmm."

Miss Liha commented:

"She’s generous and that’s why God keeps blessing her. May God bless you."

the.hope.boy said:

"So you guys where do you get your money from."

drudee69 wrote:

"Your grind is different and I admire you for that. May your grind pay off more than you ever dreamed of."

Beautcessories Ghana said:

"I manifest in your greatness sis 😍 You’re doing well for yourself, and I love ittt. God bless you."

Dulcie Boateng's boyfriend buys her Lexus

Dulcie Boateng received a brand new Lexus SUV from her boyfriend as a gift, sparking reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that her close friends, the Mitch brothers, aided in the surprise along with the influencer's partner.

The gesture impressed many social media users, with women wishing their lovers would give them similar treatment.

