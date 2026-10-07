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The Bank of Ghana flagged a viral video showing individuals repairing torn cedi notes with adhesive tape as a business activity

The central bank warned that taped or glued banknotes are unfit for circulation and could damage ATMs and currency processing machines

Ghanaians with mutilated notes have been advised to visit a commercial bank for examination and replacement under laid-down procedures

The Bank of Ghana has issued a public warning against the practice of repairing torn or soiled cedi banknotes with adhesive tape and reintroducing them into circulation, after a video showing individuals doing so as a commercial activity began spreading on social media.

The Bank of Ghana has issued a public warning against the practice of repairing torn or soiled cedi banknotes. Credit: RODWORKS

Source: Getty Images

The central bank said it strongly cautions against such activity, describing the Ghana Cedi as legal tender and an important national symbol that must not be altered or mutilated for recirculation.

According to the Bank of Ghana, banknotes that have been taped, glued, stapled or otherwise improperly repaired are considered unfit for circulation.

The bank said such notes pose a practical risk as well: they can damage ATMs and currency processing machines, and they are likely to be rejected when presented for payment or exchange.

The Bank warned that rejections of this kind could result in direct financial loss to members of the public who unknowingly accept repaired notes.

The Bank of Ghana holds the sole mandate for managing the country's currency and said no individual or group should engage in the repair, re-joining, or any other alteration of mutilated banknotes for the purpose of re-issuance or recirculation.

The bank said such practices undermine the integrity of the currency and compromise its acceptability within the broader cash cycle.

What Ghanaians Should Do With Damaged Notes

The Bank of Ghana has outlined a clear process for dealing with torn or damaged cedi notes. Members of the public are advised to take mutilated banknotes to any commercial bank for examination and potential replacement, in line with the central bank's laid-down procedures.

A key condition applies: where a mutilated banknote is submitted for examination, more than half of the original note must be present for it to be considered.

The public has also been urged to handle cedi banknotes with care to reduce the rate of damage in the first place.

Additionally, the Bank of Ghana is calling on Ghanaians to report any persons found engaging in the improper repair, re-joining, or deliberate mutilation of banknotes to the Bank of Ghana directly or to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Cedi maintains position among best African currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

The cedi maintained its position from the ranking at the end of May 2026, though the cedi has lost some ground on the US dollar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh