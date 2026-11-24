Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama paid a visit to Rev Dr Chris Tsui Hesse, the veteran filmmaker who served as Kwame Nkrumah's personal cameraman decades ago

In a video shared on Instagram, the president recounted how their paths first crossed and the role the 94-year-old played in saving part of Ghana's history

Mahama also explained why he chose to honour the cinematographer at his home, while several Ghanaians shared their admiration for the gesture in the comments section

President John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to veteran filmmaker Rev Dr Chris Tsui Hesse, the man who once filmed Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

President Mahama visits Nkrumah's former cameraman Chris Hesse and pays tribute to his work preserving Ghana's film history. Photo source: citi973fm, channel1tvgh

Source: Instagram

Hesse, 94, served as Nkrumah's personal cinematographer in the 1950s and 1960s, travelling with him to film speeches, state visits and major political events.

The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, tells his life story. Barack and Michelle Obama backed the film as executive producers through their company, Higher Ground, while American streamer IShowSpeed later joined as a producer.

After premiering at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the documentary was screened at UniMAC-IFT in Accra in April 2026.

On October 31, 2026, it was given a free public screening at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

Mahama on Chris Hesse's film archive rescue

Mahama's visit to the veteran cameraman was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Citi FM and Channel One TV.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, the clip showed the president seated beside Hesse in his living room as he recounted how they first worked together.

Recalling his days as Deputy Minister of Communications, Mahama said Hesse once took him to the Information Services Department to see kilometres of old film reels. Some of the reels had grown mouldy with age and could not be saved.

Mahama explained that the archive suffered after the Ghana Film Industry Corporation was sold to Malaysian investors, who cared more about modernising the place than preserving its history.

He added that Hesse later told him that well-preserved copies of the films were being kept at a laboratory in London.

Ghana kept paying the laboratory every year after Mahama made a case for it, but the payments stopped after the NDC lost power in 2000.

Eventually, the films were dumped at Ghana's embassy, where they were kept in the basement.

The Instagram video by Citi FM and Channel One TV, in which President Mahama recounts how Chris Hesse saved Nkrumah-era films, is below.

Why Mahama honoured Chris Hesse while alive

According to Mahama, Hesse's mission became digitising the reels so they could last forever. Digital copies of some of that footage now appear on social media, and the president credited the early Nkrumah-era clips to the veteran filmmaker.

Mahama also referenced The Eyes of Ghana, noting that the documentary had made Hesse popular around the world. He explained that the government wanted to celebrate the 94-year-old while he could still witness it.

Speaking directly to Hesse, Mahama said:

"We said that we must honour you, not posthumously when you die. Then we'll start crying. We must do it while you're alive."

The president added that he was happy to see the veteran cameraman looking fit and healthy.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's visit to Hesse

Many Ghanaians praised the president for honouring the veteran filmmaker while he is still alive. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

officialireneopare wrote:

"Good one there, @officialjdmahama 👏👏👏"

abed_mensah commented:

"A man after Kwame Nkrumah's heart. Live on Nkrumah, live on Uncle Chris ❤️❤️"

jejbab said:

"Grandpa Hesse! Love this man. So spirited ❤️"

penny_wise_gh indicated:

"Beautiful!!! Just ask Grandpa what he wants, let's together make his dreams come true, @officialjdmahama"

IShowSpeed joins Obama-backed Chris Hesse documentary

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, American streamer IShowSpeed announced that he had joined The Eyes of Ghana as a producer.

During a livestream on October 15, 2026, he shared the documentary's trailer with his followers. Speed's involvement put him alongside Barack and Michelle Obama, who serve as executive producers through Higher Ground.

Hesse, who preserved more than 1,300 reels of independence-era footage, gained fresh international attention after the announcement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh