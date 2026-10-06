Following the arrest of seven people for making money bouquets, YEN.com.gh looks at seven things you could do with the Ghana cedi that could land you in jail

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The Bank of Ghana has a detailed list of acts that constitute criminal misuse of the cedi, cautioning the public that several practices common at social events violate the Currency Act, 242.

The central bank has in the past drawn particular attention to the growing trend of assembling currency notes into decorative bouquets for weddings, birthdays, graduations and similar celebrations.

A coffin designed in the shape of a 200 Ghana cedi banknote, in reference to the profession of the deceased, a banker. Credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

It described the practice as improper use of the currency and a clear breach of the law, recently effecting arrests in this regard.

Beyond this, there are some other actions relating to the handling of currency that Ghanaians must avoid if they do not want to get on the wrong side of the law.

The Bank of Ghana stresses that currency notes and coins are to exclusively serve their purpose as legal tender and under no circumstances should the currency be tampered with or defaced.

The punishments for these offences range from prison time to fines.

Illegal handling of Ghana cedi notes

Spraying cedi notes

Spraying money at events, popularly known as ‘throwing’ or ‘showering’, relates to offences under the Currency Act,1964 (Act 242) as tampering, altering, defacement and improper use of the currency.

Stepping on cedi notes

Spreading or scattering currency notes on the ground, dancing or stepping on currency notes during social gatherings is also unlawful.

Mutilating notes and coins

Tearing, crumpling, staining, soiling, defacing, melting or otherwise mutilating currency notes and coins are violations of the Cedi Act.

Writing on cedi notes, among others

Writing on notes, cutting, altering, or otherwise defacing notes and coins, as outlined under the offences relating to coins and notes in the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242).

Using cedi design without permision

Using images of the banknotes or coins without obtaining permission from the Bank of Ghana is also considered unlawful.

Unlawful buying and selling of coins

Buying and selling of, or attempting to buy or sell a coin for an amount exceeding the face value of the coin; and can also get you in trouble with the law.

Eroding integrity of cedi notes

The Bank of Ghana also warns, without examples, that any unconventional uses of currency notes and coins that affect the quality, integrity, functionality and image of the currency are also unlawful.

Possession of Coin Filings Also Prohibited

Beyond direct misuse, the Bank of Ghana listed several acts of unlawful damage under Act 242. These include conduct that tends to depreciate or impair the value of the national currency, as well as the alteration or defacement of coins. Specifically prohibited are gilding, silvering or colouring a coin; filing, cutting or otherwise altering its appearance, weight or value; and any act that reduces or damages a coin's integrity.

The central bank also prohibited the possession of filings, scrapings or parts derived from tampering with coins, treating such possession as a criminal act in itself.

The Bank of Ghana indicated that these provisions apply broadly and that the widespread nature of some practices does not reduce their unlawful character.

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Source: YEN.com.gh