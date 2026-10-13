The Ghana School of Law honoured past recipients of the John Mensah Sarbah Award, spotlighting outstanding students across 16 years

The award recognises the Overall Best Student of the Ghana School of Law for exceptional academic achievement and dedication

Recipients from 2011 to 2026 came from universities including KNUST, University of Ghana, GIMPA, and the University of Cape Coast

The Ghana School of Law has shone a spotlight on the recipients of its most distinguished academic honour, the John Mensah Sarbah Award, celebrating every winner from 2011 through to 2026.

Ghana School of Law celebrates John Mensah Sarbah Award winners from 2011 to 2026. Image credit: Ghana School of Law

Source: Facebook

The institution shared the tribute on its official Facebook page on Monday, 12 October 2026, describing the award as a symbol of "exceptional academic achievement, dedication, and perseverance."

Presented to the Overall Best Student of the Ghana School of Law, the recognition honours individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment throughout their legal education journey.

John Mensah Sarbah Award winners

The roll of honour stretches back to 2011, when Linda Mensah of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) became the first named recipient.

Kwesi Austin of the University of London followed in 2012, and Hagar Addo of KNUST claimed the accolade in 2013.

Between 2014 and 2017, the tradition continued through Nada Belinda Aidoo, Grace Esi Sackey, Emmanuel Kyei, and Isaac Danso Agyiri.

While KNUST dominated much of that period, Isaac Danso Agyiri represented the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), broadening the reach of the honour.

Jainie Jainie Agovi from GIMPA and Kezia Owusu Ansah from KNUST were recognised in 2018 and 2019 respectively, before Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan of the University of Ghana took the award in 2020.

Samuel Pinaman Adomako of KNUST won in 2021, followed by Sabina Sabia Bolsong of the University of Cape Coast in 2022, marking the first time a UCC student appeared on the list.

The final stretch of recipients, Ebenezer Addai Osei, Waana-Ang Martin, Latifa Teiya Fuseini, and Sarpong Akosua Achiaa, claimed the award from 2023 to 2026, with KNUST producing all four winners during that period.

A legacy that inspires future lawyers

The Ghana School of Law noted that "excellence leaves a lasting legacy," with each generation's top graduate serving as an inspiration to those who follow.

The institution described the award as "one prestigious honour" that reflects years of hard work and unwavering academic commitment.

Across 16 years, the award has recognised 16 individuals drawn from some of Ghana's most respected universities, illustrating the breadth of talent flowing through the country's legal education system.

The Facebook post by the Ghana School of Law is below.

Opoku Ware celebrates call to the Bar alumni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Opoku Ware School’s milestone after 15 alumni were called to the Bar at the 2026 Ghana School of Law ceremony.

The new lawyers were celebrated by the school community for their dedication and academic achievement.

The group included Ransford Osei Tutu, Senior Esq., who shared photographs from the ceremony in his legal robes and wig. Their achievement adds to OWASS’s legacy of graduates making an impact across Ghana.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh