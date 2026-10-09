How to Become a Lawyer in Ghana in 2026: Requirements, Fees and Years of Study

Ghanaians can become lawyers through different academic pathways, including after SHS or after obtaining a university degree in another field

The process involves studying for an LLB, completing professional legal training and passing the examinations required for admission to the Bar

Ghana's legal education reforms in 2026 have introduced changes to professional training, examination requirements and the qualification process

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Becoming a lawyer in Ghana is a career ambition for many young people, but the qualifications, financial commitments and years of education involved are not always clear to prospective applicants.

Becoming a lawyer in Ghana in 2026: Qualifications, costs and steps explained. Image credit: hlubimboya1, Prime News Ghana

Source: UGC

Contrary to a common assumption, students do not necessarily have to study General Arts in senior high school to pursue law.

Individuals with backgrounds in Business, Science and other disciplines can also qualify, provided they meet the admission requirements.

The journey begins with obtaining a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognised institution before progressing through the professional qualification process.

Requirements to study law in Ghana

For SHS graduates, admission into an LLB programme generally requires credit passes in six WASSCE subjects, including the relevant core and elective subjects.

However, law is a competitive programme, and universities may demand stronger results than their general minimum admission requirements.

For instance, the University of Cape Coast's 2026/2027 admission arrangements allowed direct admission consideration for applicants with WASSCE aggregates of six or seven, subject to available places. Applicants with aggregates between eight and twelve were required to attend selection interviews.

University of Cape Coast

People who already possess bachelor's degrees in other disciplines can also apply through post-first-degree LLB programmes.

At the University of Ghana, applicants must hold at least a Second Class Lower Division degree from a recognised university. Qualified candidates must also pass a selection examination and interview.

The University of Ghana's post-first-degree programme lasts three years, with lectures scheduled from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm on weekdays.

UG School of Law

How long does it take to become a lawyer?

The duration depends on the applicant's educational background and the professional training requirements applicable to their graduating class.

Stage Duration LLB after SHS Usually 4 years Post-first-degree LLB Typically 3 years Transitional Pre-Bar Course 1 year, where applicable Law Practice Training 1 year under the new framework National Bar Examination After prescribed training

Ghana's Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170), introduced significant changes to professional legal education.

Under the reformed arrangement, accredited institutions can provide Law Practice Training, while candidates must pass the National Bar Examination before qualifying for admission to the Bar.

A temporary one-year Pre-Bar Course has also been introduced for qualifying LLB graduates affected by the transition.

The programme is designed to bridge gaps between the previous and new systems and will eventually be phased out.

Ghana School of Law

How much does it cost to become a lawyer?

The cost varies depending on the university and the professional training pathway.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, the University of Ghana listed an application voucher fee of GH¢220, an entrance examination fee of GH¢1,000 and an interview fee of GH¢850 for its post-first-degree LLB programme.

These amount to GH¢2,070 in admission-related charges, excluding tuition and other expenses.

Meanwhile, the Ghana School of Law published a recommended fee of GH¢14,943 for its one-year transitional Pre-Bar Course, with an additional GH¢550 application charge.

UG School of Law

Students must also budget for textbooks, transportation, accommodation, examinations and other academic expenses.

What happens after completing law school?

Completing an LLB alone does not qualify someone to practise as a lawyer in Ghana.

Candidates must satisfy the applicable professional training requirements, pass the National Bar Examination and complete the processes required for their formal Call to the Ghana Bar.

Newly qualified lawyers also undertake supervised practical experience, known as pupillage, to develop courtroom and professional skills.

Once qualified, lawyers can pursue careers in private practice, government institutions, corporate organisations, banking, international organisations and other sectors requiring legal expertise.

Aspiring applicants are encouraged to confirm that their chosen institution and programme have the necessary accreditation and to follow official admission announcements, particularly as Ghana implements its new legal education system.

Sam George attends Call to the Bar dinner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sam George and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Chief Justice Paul Baffour Bonnie and MPs Davis Ansah Opoku and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor were also present at the event. Videos from the dinner showed the two ministers dressed in tuxedos and bow ties, drawing warm reactions from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh