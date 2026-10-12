The University of Ghana has recognised three alumni who claimed top honours at the October 9, 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony

Keran Naa Amoatsoo Sackey, Olivia Joana Aggrey, and Veronica Aba Gwira each won awards in different areas of legal practice

The university shared the achievement on X on Monday, October 12, 2026, urging followers to celebrate the award winners

Three University of Ghana alumni have been celebrated by their alma mater after distinguishing themselves at the Call to the Bar ceremony held on Friday, October 9, 2026, where they each claimed top honours in different areas of the Professional Law Course.

University of Ghana celebrates 3 alumni who won top awards at Call to the Bar. Image credit: University of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The university announced its pride on X on Monday, October 12, 2026, drawing attention to the remarkable performances of Keran Naa Amoatsoo Sackey, Olivia Joana Aggrey, and Veronica Aba Gwira among the newly admitted lawyers.

"We are thrilled to celebrate not just our newly called lawyers, but THREE of our outstanding alumni who swept top awards at the just-ended Call to the Bar!" the university wrote.

The 3 UG award-winning lawyers

Sackey earned the award for Best Student in Company and Commercial Practice, a recognition that reflects excellence in business-related legal matters, including corporate transactions and commercial law.

Aggrey was honoured as Best Student in Criminal Procedure, an area that covers the legal processes governing criminal cases from initial investigation through to trial and sentencing within the criminal justice system.

Gwira rounded out the trio by claiming the award for Best Student in Family Law and Practice, which encompasses marriage, child welfare and other domestic legal concerns.

University of Ghana's message to the Lawyers

Beyond acknowledging the awards, the University of Ghana extended warm wishes to all three graduates as they step into their professional lives as members of the Ghana Bar.

"Please join us in celebrating our award winners and wishing them impactful careers ahead!" the university added in its post.

The Call to the Bar ceremony formally marks the admission of newly trained lawyers into the legal profession following the completion of mandatory professional legal training.

The recognition of Sackey, Aggrey and Gwira positions them among the standout graduates of their cohort, with the University of Ghana using their success to highlight the continued strength of its law programme.

The X post by the University of Ghana is below.

How to become a lawyer in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the requirements, costs and study timeline for becoming a lawyer in Ghana in 2026, including the routes available to SHS graduates and degree holders.

Ghana’s legal education reforms have changed professional training and Bar admission requirements, with a transitional Pre-Bar Course in place for some graduates. Find out what aspiring lawyers must complete before they can practise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh