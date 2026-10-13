Ghana National College has honoured 14 of its General Arts Class of 2020 alumni who became qualified lawyers

The 14 former students were among graduates inducted at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on Friday, October 9, 2026

The school described the alumni's journey from its classrooms to the legal profession as '14 legal eagles, one remarkable journey'

Fourteen former students of Ghana National College have been officially welcomed into Ghana's legal profession, marking a proud moment for one of the country's well-known secondary schools.

Ghana National College celebrates 14 alumni called to the Bar in 2026. Image credit: Ghana National College

Source: Facebook

The alumni, all from the school's General Arts Class of 2020, were among the law graduates inducted at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on Friday, October 9, 2026, held at the Ghana Bar Association Conference Hall in Accra.

Ghana National College took to its platforms to announce the milestone, capturing the significance of the moment with the phrase "14 legal eagles, one remarkable journey."

Ghana National College's 14 newly called lawyers

The school named the 14 newly called lawyers as Bernard Owusu-Duodu, ESQ.; Yaa Addobea Addo-Obiri, ESQ.; Naa-na Doedua Dodu, ESQ.; Michelle Mawuena Mensah, ESQ.; Naa Marfoa A. Sarkodie, ESQ.; Irene Araba Kwegyir-Aggrey, ESQ.; Selma Abubakari, ESQ.; Nicolina Maame Ama Praba Cornelius, ESQ.; Esther Takyiwaa Asante, ESQ.; Angela Mills-Aidoo, ESQ.; Naa Dromor Korkor Noye, ESQ.; Rosemary Fafali Diaba, ESQ.; Kathy Ann Mensah, ESQ.; and Veronica Aba Gwira, ESQ.

In a congratulatory statement, the school paid tribute to the long road each of them had travelled to reach this point.

"From the classrooms of Ghana National College to the legal profession, these 14 exceptional minds have made their mark," the school said.

A milestone that inspires future students

The achievement adds to a growing tradition of Ghana National College graduates making their mark across sectors including law, politics, business and public service.

The school used the occasion to encourage current students, noting that the success of the 14 alumni stands as proof of what hard work and determination can produce.

The newly qualified lawyers are now expected to take up their roles within Ghana's justice system, bringing with them the responsibilities and ethical standards that membership of the Bar demands.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from the school community, as well as friends and well-wishers who celebrated the group's collective achievement.

The X post of Ghana National College celebrating the 14 alumni is below.

Ghana School of Law celebrates award winners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghana School of Law’s John Mensah Sarbah Award and the students recognised as the institution’s Overall Best Students from 2011 to 2026.

The 16 recipients came from several universities, with KNUST producing four consecutive winners between 2023 and 2026. Each award honours a graduate whose academic achievement has helped inspire future lawyers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh