Eight law graduates earned top student awards across different professional law courses at the 2026 Ghana Call to the Bar ceremony on Friday, October 9

The honoured graduates excelled in subjects ranging from Alternative Dispute Resolution and Family Law to Advocacy, Legal Ethics and Conveyancing

Four women and four men were recognised, with the full list published on X by Dannislaw, as many have celebrated their achievements

Eight outstanding law graduates were honoured for academic excellence at Ghana's 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony, held on Friday, October 9, covering a broad range of professional legal disciplines.

Ghana’s Call to the Bar 2026: Meet the 8 best students in Professional Law Courses. Image credit: UGC, Dannislaw

Source: Facebook

The award recipients were selected for their performances across eight distinct subject areas, spanning evidence, dispute resolution, family law, commercial law, legal ethics, and more.

The full list, shared on X by Dannislaw, featured an equal split of four women and four men.

The best students in professional law courses

Kantam, Clement Kolamong, claimed the top prize in Law of Evidence, while Nkrumah, Awuradwoa Asantewaa, led in Law Practice Management and Legal Accountancy.

In Alternative Dispute Resolution, Adjetey, Richlyn Nmaatswei, took the best student award, and Sackey, Keren Naa Amoatsoo, was honoured for her performance in Company and Commercial Law Practice.

Ankomah-Oware, Sylvester Leslie, earned recognition in Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes, and Gwira, Veronica Aba, was named the best student in Family Law and Practice.

Agyei, Eunice, received the award in Advocacy and Legal Ethics, a course that covers professional conduct and courtroom practice.

Dei, Anita Enyonam, rounded out the group with the best student award in Conveyancing and Drafting.

What the Ghana Call to the Bar represents

The Call to the Bar marks a defining moment for law graduates in Ghana, signifying that they have completed the required professional legal training and satisfied all conditions for admission to the Ghana Bar.

The ceremony formally welcomes a new cohort of legal practitioners into the profession.

The recognition of these eight graduates draws attention to the range of competencies lawyers must demonstrate before entering practice, from advising on commercial transactions and family disputes to interpreting complex legal documents and upholding ethical standards.

Their achievements stand as among the most celebrated highlights of this year's ceremony.

The X post announcing the list of best students in the Professional Law Courses is below

Top politicians called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the four Ghanaian MPs called to the Bar at the October 9 ceremony in Accra.

Their legal milestone comes as two of the new lawyers serve as cabinet ministers, while broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu was also among the prominent figures called to the Bar.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh