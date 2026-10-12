Friends, family, and top Ghanaian entertainers gathered in Tema on October 11, 2026, for the funeral of Omar Sterling's late father

King Promise, Mr Drew, Killbeatz, Sandra Ankobiah, and Darkovibes were among the high-profile figures who showed up to support the R2Bees rapper

Social media flooded with tributes to the late 'Papa Watch,' with fans crediting him for giving Ghana one of its finest artists

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Ghanaian rapper Omar Sterling received an overwhelming wave of support on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as friends, family, and some of the country's biggest entertainment names converged on Tema Community 1 for the final funeral rites of his late father.

Omar Sterling’s late father was laid to rest in Tema on October 11, 2026. Image credit: Hitz FM/Starr FM.

Source: Facebook

The turnout reflected the deep respect the R2Bees star commands within Ghana's creative industry.

Video footage from the venue captured emotional arrivals, with colleagues and well-wishers queuing to offer comfort to the bereaved family throughout the day.

Ghanaian stars rally around Omar Sterling

The list of attendees read like a who's who of Ghanaian music and public life. Musicians King Promise, Mr Drew, Darkovibes, and Fad Lan were present, alongside celebrated producers Killbeatz and DJ Breezy.

Media personality and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah also made the trip to Tema, as did socialite Hajia 4Real, known publicly as Mona.

The collective presence underscored the close bonds that define Ghana's entertainment community, particularly around moments of loss.

Omar Sterling, one half of the beloved Tema-bred duo R2Bees alongside Mugeez, has long been a central figure in Ghanaian hip-hop.

The duo helped shape the sound of Ghanaian urban music over more than a decade, blending highlife and Afrobeats influences into a style that resonated far beyond the country's borders.

Tributes pour in for 'Papa Watch'

Online, condolences poured in from fans who affectionately referred to the late patriarch as "Papa Watch."

The nickname carried obvious warmth, and many used it to celebrate the life of the man who raised one of Ghana's finest musical exports.

Yen.com.gh compiled some comments below.

adamhamdan_12 wrote:

"Rest In power Papa watch! God bless you peace and comfort in the hereafter! 🤲🏾❤️"

look_is_bobby said:

"RIP to Papa Watch. Rest well for blessing GH with an Artist like @omar__sterling"

maka_velli700 commented:

"RIP 🪦 PAPA WATCH .. U gave us a Gem 💎…. Papa watch ba no ❤️"

panshak_zamani added:

"RIP to papa watch. Rest well legend ❤️❤️"

NSMQ contestant Edward Anato dies before university

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Edward Anato, a 2026 quarter-finalist from Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, has died just days before he was due to begin university.

He was expected to report to the University of Cape Coast on October 13 to study Computer Science. The NSMQ organisers confirmed his death and paid tribute to him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh