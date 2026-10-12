DVLA Boss Julius Kotey Unveils Instant Licence Printing Machines

DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the acquisition of instant licence printing machines at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, October 12

The Authority printed over 440,000 backlogged licence applications by the end of 2025 through a 24-hour printing scheme launched after Kotey assumed office

DVLA also introduced driving theory tests in six Ghanaian languages, including Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema and Hausa to reduce language barriers for applicants

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has announced that the Authority has secured instant licence printing machines that will allow qualifying applicants to receive their driver's licences on the spot.

DVLA secures instant licence printing machines as it clears 440,000 applications and adds six Ghanaian languages to driving theory tests as part of reforms. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kotey shared this at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, October 12, 2026, outlining a series of reforms introduced since he took office.

He explained that upon assuming his role, the DVLA was grappling with a major backlog of unprinted driver's licence applications, some of which dated as far back as 2023.

To address this, the Authority launched a 24-hour printing operation at its Print Farm, successfully clearing over 440,000 applications before the close of 2025.

Instant printing for long-standing licence holders

The newly acquired instant printing machines will benefit applicants whose records have been held by the DVLA for at least six years and require licence replacement.

Kotey stressed that the system would not bypass standard processing protocols.

"There is no reason why we cannot provide such applicants with instant services. This does not in any way compromise the licence processing protocols. For those seeking new licences, they will be required to go through the full process before the licences are printed," he said.

He added that the reform targets the recurring problem of backlogs specifically among replacement applicants.

Simulator testing, local languages and SMS alerts

Beyond printing, Kotey outlined a broader modernisation agenda.

The DVLA is advancing plans to introduce a simulator-based testing system that will assess prospective licence holders in a virtual environment, exposing them to various road scenarios to evaluate their responsiveness.

"This system, we believe, will serve a bigger purpose in today's driving ecosystem where vehicles are being modernised and where road activities keep increasing," he said.

To lower language barriers, the DVLA has also integrated six Ghanaian languages into its Computer-Based Test platform, enabling applicants to sit the mandatory driving theory test in Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema and Hausa.

Kotey noted that the Authority intends to expand the number of supported languages going forward.

Additionally, an SMS notification system has been deployed to remind licence holders of upcoming renewal or replacement deadlines, with alerts sent one month and again two weeks before expiry.

A similar system for vehicle roadworthy renewal reminders is currently in development.

Kotey also shared plans to install an electronic library in DVLA offices where clients can watch driver-refresher and road safety videos while waiting, alongside a queue management system aimed at reducing congestion and improving service delivery across the Authority's offices.

The YouTube video below has the DVLA boss' full press briefing.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye bags major achievement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School, sharing photos from the campus in a heartfelt social media post.

Kotey's announcement comes months after top executives of Ghana's EIB Network also underwent executive training at Harvard Business School.

The network's CEO, Nathan Anokye Adisi, and Chief Operating Officer, Klaus VonBackustein, took part in the programme, which involved engagement with Pedro Nueno, Executive President of CEIBS Worldwide and an adviser to Harvard Business School's president on global strategy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh