The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast warning of misty and foggy conditions across several parts of the country

Coastal and forest towns, including Winneba, Cape Coast, Kumasi and Takoradi, featured on the list of affected areas

Afternoon thunderstorms could develop over parts of the coastal and middle sectors, with northern Ghana expected to stay dry but hazy

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of misty and foggy conditions across several parts of Ghana on Sunday, November 29, cautioning motorists and early-morning commuters about reduced visibility.

The Ghana Meteorological Service {GMet) forecasts mist, fog and possible rain today, November 29, 2026. Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola.

Source: Getty Images

The advisory forms part of the agency's 18-hour impact-based forecast, which takes effect from 6:00 am and covers coastal, mountainous and forest zones where mist or fog is most likely to develop during the early hours of the day.

Among the towns expected to record morning mist are Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Koforidua, Kumasi, Obuasi, Sunyani and Sefwi Bekwai. GMet's city-level forecast also places Axim at a 30% probability of morning rainfall.

Areas facing afternoon thunderstorms

As the day progresses, sunny conditions are projected to prevail across much of the country. However, isolated thunderstorms and rain could develop over sections of the coastal and middle sectors during the afternoon.

Below is the weather update from GMet for November 29, as shared on X:

Ho, Koforidua and Akim Oda carry a 40% probability of afternoon thunderstorms, while Tarkwa stands at 30%. The threat of storms is expected to extend into the evening in Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo and Tarkwa.

The northern part of the country faces a different picture entirely, with dry and slightly hazy conditions forecast throughout the entire period.

Ghana temperature outlook for 29 November

GMet's temperature projections show that the northern sector will record the highest daytime temperatures, reaching up to 40°C. The transition zone could peak at 36°C, with the forest sector at 35°C and coastal areas at 34°C.

Overnight and early-morning temperatures are forecast to range between 20°C in the north and 25°C along the coast.

GMet has urged residents in mist- and fog-prone areas to take extra care on the roads, while those in locations at risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms should stay alert as conditions shift throughout the day.

GMet’s November 28 weather alert for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of thunderstorms, fog and intense heat across parts of the country on Saturday, November 28.

Although most areas were expected to experience sunny weather, coastal and forest communities faced possible afternoon and evening rainfall due to cloud build-up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh