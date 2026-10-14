A newly opened ultramodern laundry facility in East Legon, Accra, has attracted attention with its impressive equipment and services

FUA Xpress operates around the clock, providing customers with convenient laundry and dry-cleaning services

The company offers free pickup and delivery within Accra, alongside modern washing and ironing facilities

A newly established laundry facility in East Legon, Accra, is attracting attention following its opening, with its modern equipment, spacious interior and range of services.

West Africa's reportedly biggest laundry opens in East Legon, facilities explored. Image credit: fuaexpressgh

Source: UGC

Known as FUA Xpress, the business has been promoted as one of West Africa's biggest laundry facilities, although the claim has not been independently verified.

The facility, located in the plush East Legon neighbourhood, is designed to offer convenient garment care services to residents and businesses.

Inside FUA Xpress's ultramodern facilities

Videos showcasing the facility reveal rows of industrial washing machines and dryers installed in a neatly arranged working environment.

The establishment also features dedicated ironing and pressing stations, where workers handle garments using specialised equipment.

Other noticeable features include organised workspaces, garment packaging materials and branded delivery vehicles used to transport customers' clothes.

The facility's modern setup allows workers to handle different stages of laundry processing, from washing and drying to ironing and preparing garments for collection.

Services offered at the East Legon laundry

Customers can access laundry washing, dry cleaning, ironing and express delivery services.

The business also promotes easy booking and a pickup-and-drop-off arrangement, allowing customers to have their clothes collected without visiting the premises.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A branded FUA delivery vehicle features in promotional videos, while workers are seen ironing, arranging and packaging garments for customers.

Unlike conventional laundries with fixed closing times, FUA Xpress operates 24 hours a day.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Turkson, has confirmed that customers within Accra can enjoy free pickup and delivery, with plans to extend the service to other regions.

Turkson explained that establishing the business on a large scale was intended to improve service delivery while creating employment opportunities.

The company has also recruited workers from different educational backgrounds and trained them to operate within the facility.

The new establishment aims to provide a more convenient laundry experience for busy residents and other customers seeking professional garment care.

Daddy Lumba's children inspected his factory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two of the late Daddy Lumba’s children, Denise and Calvin, at his Lumba Nsu Pa factory warmed hearts on social media.

The clip, which has been gaining attention online, showed the two children of the highlife legend taking a close look at activities at the factory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh