Kantanka Automobile executive Nana Kwadwo Safo has shared details of the company’s new Boafo Quad Truck

The multipurpose vehicle has been designed for transporting farm produce, tools and construction materials

Its listed features include a 350cc engine, four-wheel drive, hydraulic tipping and a 1,500kg load capacity

Kantanka Automobile has introduced a new multipurpose vehicle named the Kantanka Boafo Quadtruck.

Inside the new Kantanka Quadtruck Aboboyaa selling for GH¢65,000. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Nana Kwadwo Safo

Source: Facebook

Nana Kwadwo Safo, an executive of the Ghanaian automobile company, shared photos and specifications of the vehicle on his Facebook page.

He stated:

“This is the new Aboboyaa in town. It’s called Kantanka Boafo Quadtruck. It’s very solid.”

The vehicle combines the design of a quad bike with the cargo-carrying ability of a commercial tricycle. It is expected to serve farmers, construction workers and small business owners who need to transport heavy materials, particularly in areas with rough roads.

Engine and load capacity

According to the specifications shared by Nana Kwadwo Safo, the Boafo Quadtruck is powered by a 350cc four-stroke, water-cooled engine.

The water-cooling system is intended to regulate the engine’s temperature during extended periods of operation. Kantanka says the engine provides the strength needed for agricultural and industrial work.

The vehicle is said to have a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg. It can therefore be used to transport crops, farming equipment, tools, sand, cement and other construction materials.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Another major feature is its four-wheel-drive shaft transmission system. Unlike conventional Aboboyaa vehicles that normally have three wheels, the Quadtruck has four tyres designed to provide better traction and balance.

Its strong climbing ability also enables it to handle slopes of between 30 and 35 degrees, according to the specifications. This could make the vehicle suitable for farms and communities with hilly or uneven roads.

Hydraulic system supports unloading

The Kantanka Boafo Quadtruck comes with a hydraulic tipping cargo bed. The system allows operators to raise the cargo compartment and unload materials without relying entirely on manual labour.

For safety, it is equipped with front and rear disc brakes, which are designed to provide dependable stopping power. Its hydraulic shock absorbers are also intended to improve stability and comfort when travelling on rough surfaces.

The vehicle uses an electric-start ignition system for convenient operation. Images shared by Nana Kwadwo Safo show the Quadtruck with a windscreen, side mirrors, headlights and protective metal bars at the front.

With its GH¢65,000 advertised price, the Boafo Quadtruck represents Kantanka Automobile’s latest attempt to provide a locally produced transport option for Ghana’s agricultural and industrial sectors.

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh