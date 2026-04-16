The new Kantanka Boafo, also known as Aboboyaa, comes with added protection features including a windscreen, extra headlights and a front body shield

Powered by a 350 CC engine with a cooling system, the vehicle offers low fuel consumption and a strong 1.5 ton load capacity for heavy-duty work

The upgraded Aboboyaa has started drawing attention for its durability and features, with its price later becoming a key talking point

The presenter also showed appreciation to YEN.com.gh for the exposure given to Kantanka vehicles

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Kantanka Automobile has introduced a new version of its popular cargo tricycle, the Kantanka Boafo, widely known as the Aboboyaa, and it is already gaining attention online after a presentation video surfaced.

The powerful Kantanka Aboboyaa and its standout features for business use. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo studios, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Source: TikTok

In the video, a marketer from Kwadwo Safo Studios was seen walking around the vehicle while explaining what makes this new model different from the previous ones.

Features of the new Kantanka Boafo

He said while pointing at the machine:

“This is the new Kantanka Boafo, this one comes with a windscreen, two headlights on top and another one at the bottom, plus a front body shield to give you the protection that you need.”

From his explanation, the new model appears to come with improved safety features, especially for riders who use the machine for daily business activities.

He went on to highlight the engine setup, noting that the vehicle is powered by a 350 CC engine supported by a cooling system.

He explained.

“You have your 350 CC engine here with a coolant, giving the engine the cooling it needs to perform very well.”

According to him, fuel consumption is also one of the strong points of the new Aboboyaa.

“This one does not consume fuel. Its fuel consumption is very low.”

He said, suggesting that it could help users save money in the long run.

Beyond performance, the vehicle is also built to carry heavy loads. The marketer stated that it comes with a load capacity of 1,500 kilograms, which is about 1.5 tons.

He also touched on the tyres, describing them as strong enough to handle difficult terrains.

“The tyres are very strong. They can work in mud and all sorts of road conditions. Very strong and very durable for our roads.”

The new Kantanka Aboboyaa continues to position itself as a practical option for transport operators and small business owners who rely on such vehicles for their daily work.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The presenter later mentioned that the vehicle is priced at GH₵ 65,000, a figure that has since become part of the ongoing discussions online.

Kantanka Automobile showed appreciation to YEN.com.gh

Before ending the presentation, he expressed appreciation to YEN.com.gh for helping to shine light on Kantanka vehicles and promoting local innovation.

With the introduction of this upgraded model, Kantanka appears to be pushing further its vision of building durable, efficient and locally relevant machines for Ghanaian roads.

Ghanaian man takes a closer look at Kantanka Aboboyaa and explains why it stands above the rest. Image credit: Screech Vibes, Government News, Kwadwo Safo.

Source: TikTok

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh