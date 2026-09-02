Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reflected on the evolution of Pro-Asante groups in the diaspora during a speech shared by Manhyia Palace

The address formed part of his packed two-week working visit to the United States, which included a royal address at Howard University and the historic Akwasidae Kese

The speech drew widespread admiration online, with many Ghanaians describing him as a wise, peace-loving leader and comparing him to King Solomon

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has drawn widespread admiration after reflecting on the evolution of Pro-Asante groups in the diaspora, urging members of the community abroad to embrace togetherness.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II addresses the Asante diaspora on unity during his US tour. Image credit: Manhyia Palace.

Source: Twitter

The speech formed part of Otumfuo's packed two-week working visit to the United States, tied to Millennium Excellence Week America 2026.

The visit saw him engage with the Ghanaian and wider Asante diaspora community across several events.

It included a royal address at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the historic Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar at Bowie State University in Maryland, one of the largest gatherings of Asante traditional leadership ever held in the United States.

Otumfuo speaks on diaspora unity

That engagement with the diaspora carried through into a video shared by Manhyia Palace on Instagram, in which Otumfuo reflected on how Pro-Asante groups abroad have evolved over the years.

He spoke directly to members of the diaspora about the importance of standing together while living outside Ghana, stressing that unity remains central to preserving Asante identity and progress abroad.

Otumfuo's wise speech on diaspora unity is below.

Reactions to Otumfuo's speech on diaspora unity

Otumfuo's message struck a chord with many who watched the video, with several describing him as a wise and unifying figure.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Samuel Amankwaah Wilberforce wrote:

"The King always speaks peace and togetherness."

Kuul Breeze said:

"No wonder God keeps blessing you, Otumfuo. Your boundaries will continue to expand across the globe. Nothing can be done about it."

Thenameis MatthewOpoku Boateng commented:

"See the way he is handling the microphone."

Kwadwo Appiah Kubi added:

"Our king, our pride."

Jent Alamo wrote:

"King Solomon ampa."

Justin Nketiah said:

"King Solomon of our time."

Curtis Blings added:

"My king."

Otumfuo meets US Chamber of Commerce

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo held a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on August 31, 2026, focused on investment and trade opportunities for Asanteman and Ghana.

The meeting brought together senior US officials and business leaders, including Ghana's Ambassador to the US, Victor Smith, and former US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

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Source: YEN.com.gh