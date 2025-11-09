Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has slammed Ghanaian politicians for failing to act decisively against illegal mining

The Asantehene blamed political inaction on fears of losing votes, urging leaders to prioritise the environment over elections

He made the remarks at the 2025 GJA Awards, where journalist Godwin Asediba was crowned Journalist of the Year

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his anger at the Ghanaian political class for failing to take drastic action against the illegal mining menace bedevilling the country.

According to a report filed by GhanaWeb, the revered king said the galamsey menace had persisted because of the political class’s fear of losing votes at the polls.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expresses his anger at politicians for failing to tackle the galamsey menace. Photo credit: The Asante Nation/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

"It's politics, it's because of votes, nothing else:" the Asantehene was quoted to have said.

"Because people say if you do that they won't vote for you. Don't let them vote for you, but take a decision and then let's save the environment, the people, and our health," he added.

He consequently criticised the political actors in Ghana for their lack of decisive action to curb the menace.

Speaking at the Ghana Journalists Association Awards and Dinner Night held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the king of the Asante Kingdom cited several communities where lands and water bodies have been destroyed by the galamsey menace.

He also called on chiefs in the affected areas to take action against the illegal mining perpetrators.

"My forefathers mined gold years ago, 400 years ago. They were not galamsey mining. We still have them. We never destroyed any water or anything. We never destroyed our forest," he reportedly said.

Asediba crowned 2024 journalist of the year

Meanwhile, Godwin Asediba, a TV3 journalist, was adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year at the 29th GJA Awards.

At the same award ceremony, Godwin Asediba won the award for Best Documentary Reporting.

Godwin Asediba emerges as the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year. Photo credit: Godwin Asediba

Source: Facebook

This national award follows Godwin Asediba’s win of the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

He is currently on an internship with the BBC in London as part of the Komla Dumor Award.

Godwin’s reports usually focus on human-interest stories aimed at exposing injustice and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

According to the Ghana Journalists Association, the awardees were selected from 321 entries received by the Awards Committee set by the Association.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey.”

The special guest of honour for the event was President John Dramani Mahama.

Other speakers at the event were the acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, and the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey.

Otumfuo’s son Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah attends GJA Awards. Photo source: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

Otumfuo's Son act shy at event

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son warmed hearts after a video of him at a public event went viral.

He attended the GJA Awards in Kumasi, where a female journalist tried to interact with him at the event

This was the first time in 29 years that the GJA Awards have been held outside Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh