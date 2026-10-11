The Electricity Company of Ghana has explained the reason behind the power outage across parts of the Ashanti Region

ECG issued a public notice on Sunday, October 11, 2026, assuring customers that engineers had been deployed to address the fault

The power distributor did not confirm which specific areas were affected or when full electricity supply would be restored

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed that a technical fault at the Anwomaso Bulk Supply Point is responsible for power outages hitting parts of the Ashanti Region.

The power distributor made the announcement in a public notice issued on Sunday, October 11, 2026, informing residents and businesses that the disruption was linked to a failure at that specific facility.

ECG has broken its silence on the power outage affecting parts of the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

ECG explains power outage in Ashanti region

In the statement, ECG said its engineers had been deployed to address the problem.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public in the Ashanti Region that the outage being experienced across parts of the Region is as a result of a technical challenge at the Anwomaso Bulk Supply Point (BSP)," the company stated.

The distributor added:

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply."

ECG also extended an apology to those affected, stating that it "regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers."

Below is the post by ECG, as shared on X:

Restoration timeline remains unclear

The notice offered no specifics on which communities or districts within the Ashanti Region were experiencing the disruption, nor did it indicate a timeline for full restoration.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas remain without power as engineers work to resolve the fault at the bulk supply point.

Bulk supply points serve as critical nodes in Ghana's electricity distribution network, channelling power from the national grid to local distribution lines.

A fault at such a facility can affect a broad swathe of customers simultaneously, making swift repairs a priority for the utility.

The latest outage adds to the ongoing challenges surrounding electricity supply in Ghana, with dumsor remaining a persistent concern for households and businesses across the country.

ECG announces 6-day power outages in Accra and Tema

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced scheduled power outages affecting parts of Accra and Tema over six days.

The company said the planned interruptions are intended to improve the reliability of electricity supply across its distribution network.

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Source: YEN.com.gh