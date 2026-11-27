Cocoa farming remains a source of income for thousands of Ghanaian households, with farmers' earnings largely dependent on the size and productivity of their farms

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced a producer price of GH₵2,650 per bag for the 2026/2027 cocoa crop season

Ghanaians interested in venturing into cocoa farming can access improved seedlings and technical assistance through COCOBOD

Cocoa farming has been a major economic activity in Ghana for decades, providing a source of livelihood for farmers and their families across several regions.

Cocoa farming business in Ghana: Annual earnings and how to acquire farmland

Source: UGC

Aside from inheriting cocoa farms from relatives, individuals interested in the agricultural sector can acquire farmland, purchase existing cocoa plantations or enter into farming agreements with landowners.

However, the amount a cocoa farmer earns depends on several factors, including farm size, weather conditions, the age of the trees and maintenance practices.

How much cocoa farmers make in Ghana

On September 25, 2026, COCOBOD announced a producer price of GH₵2,650 per 64kg bag of cocoa for the 2026/2027 crop season.

A 2026 study on cocoa farming in Ghana puts average productivity at approximately 400kg per hectare.

Using an illustrative annual harvest of two to three bags per acre of productive farmland, cocoa farmers could generate the following gross earnings:

Farm size Estimated annual harvest Annual revenue 1 acre 2–3 bags GH₵5,300–7,950 2 acres 4–6 bags GH₵10,600–15,900 5 acres 10–15 bags GH₵26,500–39,750 10 acres 20–30 bags GH₵53,000–79,500 20 acres 40–60 bags GH₵106,000–159,000 50 acres 100–150 bags GH₵265,000–397,500

These figures represent revenue before deducting expenses such as labour, fertilisers, pesticides, transportation and payments to farm caretakers.

Actual earnings may be higher or lower depending on the farm's productivity.

How to start cocoa farming in Ghana

Individuals interested in establishing cocoa farms can begin by acquiring suitable agricultural land in cocoa-growing areas such as Ashanti, Eastern, Western North, Western, Ahafo, Central and Volta.

Prospective farmers should contact their nearest COCOBOD district office for assistance with farm establishment, registration and recommended farming practices.

Through its Seed Production Division, COCOBOD operates a programme that distributes improved hybrid cocoa seedlings to farmers free of charge, subject to availability.

Farmers must also budget for land preparation, planting, weeding, shade management, fertilisers and disease control.

Depending on the variety and growing conditions, cocoa trees generally take three to five years to begin producing crops. Farmers can cultivate plantain and other suitable food crops alongside young cocoa trees to generate income during this period.

Once the cocoa beans have been harvested, fermented and dried, farmers can sell their produce to Licensed Buying Companies operating in Ghana.

Three arrested for smuggling 100 cocoa bags

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that three individuals had been arrested in the Bono Region for allegedly smuggling more than 100 bags of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire into Ghana.

The suspects were apprehended at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District after security agencies intercepted a truck transporting the cocoa.

They were interrogated to determine whether more individuals are involved in the alleged smuggling activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh