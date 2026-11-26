Foreign Affairs Minister has said several Ghanaian diplomatic missions received consular approval to assist domestic workers in hospitals abroad

The approval covers medical bill payments, hospital discharge facilitation and full arrangements for affected workers to return to Ghana

Ablakwa signalled that the government is preparing to impose defined bans and restrictions over the treatment of Ghanaian domestic workers abroad

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that consular approval has been granted to a number of Ghanaian diplomatic missions abroad to provide financial and logistical support to Ghanaian domestic workers currently hospitalised in foreign countries.

The Foreign Affairs Minister says several Ghanaian diplomatic missions received consular approval to assist domestic workers in hospitals abroad. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

The minister made the announcement on Thursday, 26 November, through a social media post. He said the approval authorises the affected missions to settle outstanding medical bills, facilitate the discharge of hospitalised workers and cover all costs associated with their return to Ghana.

Ablakwa framed the move as part of a broader government commitment to protecting the welfare and dignity of Ghanaians living and working outside the country, with particular attention to domestic workers facing difficult circumstances in their host countries.

"May I, therefore, use this opportunity to announce that consular approval has been granted to a considerable number of our diplomatic missions to assist all Ghanaian domestic workers who have been hospitalized by resolving medical bills, facilitating their discharge and fully catering for their return home as Government prepares to impose defined bans and restrictions," he stated.

The minister signalled that the consular intervention is not the only measure under consideration.

He indicated that the government is working towards introducing specific bans and restrictions in response to ongoing concerns about how Ghanaian domestic workers are being treated in certain countries, though he did not name the countries involved or specify the nature of the restrictions.

Ablakwa also took the opportunity to acknowledge President John Dramani Mahama, expressing gratitude for what he described as the president's leadership and backing of the government's foreign policy direction.

The announcement follows growing public concern in Ghana over reports of Ghanaian domestic workers facing mistreatment, medical emergencies and limited access to support while working abroad.

Ghana considering Iraq recruitment ban after abuse reports

YEN.com.gh reported that the government is weighing a ban on the deployment of domestic workers to Iraq after a video showing a Ghanaian woman being violently assaulted by her employer surfaced online and prompted a formal diplomatic response.

Ablakwa disclosed the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 24 November, confirming that he had met the victim, Stephanie Nkrumah, and her family the previous day following efforts to locate her after the footage began circulating widely.

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Source: YEN.com.gh