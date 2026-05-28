Some older trotro buses remained useful for transport owners who wanted affordable commercial vehicles

The listed models gave drivers different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength

The prices showed why condition and engine health mattered more than just the model name

Commercial transport remains one of the busiest income areas in Ghana, especially for people who want a vehicle that can work daily and bring returns.

YEN.com.gh compiled affordable commercial trotro buses between GH₵90k and GH₵150k. Image credit: The Business & Financial Times, Adom_frames and furniture, Carxus

Source: UGC

For many drivers and transport owners, the biggest challenge is not just buying a bus, but finding one that is affordable, durable, and easy to maintain.

With GH₵90,000 to GH₵150,000, buyers may not always get the newest commercial buses on the market. However, the budget can still secure some older local used trotro vehicles that are already common on Ghanaian roads.

These are the type of vehicles many drivers know very well. Mechanics understand them, spare parts are easier to find, and they are already familiar with transport stations across Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tema, Kasoa, and other busy areas.

Toyota Hiace remains heavily trusted.

The Toyota Hiace is still one of the strongest names in Ghana’s trotro business. It is popular because of its engine strength, passenger space, and long service life.

Within this budget, buyers may mostly find older local used Hiace models, especially those already used for commercial work.

A neat old Toyota Hiace can fall between GH₵120,000 and GH₵150,000, depending on the year, engine condition, body strength, and documents.

Drivers like the Hiace because it can handle long routes and heavy daily use. It is also easier to resell compared to many other commercial buses.

Nissan Urvan remains a route favourite

The Nissan Urvan is another proper trotro vehicle that many Ghanaians know. It is commonly used for commercial routes because of its space, strong diesel engine, and simple maintenance.

Some locally used Nissan Urvan buses may cost between GH₵100,000 and GH₵145,000. The price may go higher for newer foreign used versions, but older local used ones can still fall within the GH₵90,000 to GH₵150,000 range.

For transport owners, the Urvan is attractive because it can carry passengers comfortably and still survive tough daily road work.

Kia Pregio stays budget-friendly

The Kia Pregio is one of the more affordable trotro options in Ghana. It may not have the same strong market value as the Toyota Hiace, but many drivers still use it because it is cheaper to buy.

A Kia Pregio can cost between GH₵45,000 and GH₵90,000 for older local used models. However, very neat ones with stronger engines and better body condition may move closer to GH₵100,000.

Watch a YouTube video of the Kia Pregio below:

This makes it a good option for someone who wants to enter the transport business without spending too much at the beginning.

Hyundai H100 attracts small operators

The Hyundai H100 is also used in Ghana’s commercial transport space, especially for shorter routes and smaller passenger operations.

Local used Hyundai H100 buses may cost between GH₵85,000 and GH₵120,000, depending on the condition. Some foreign used ones are far more expensive, but older local used ones can still fit the budget.

It is not always the first choice for everyone, but for some drivers, it offers a cheaper way into the trotro business.

Mercedes-Benz 207D still works hard

The old Mercedes-Benz 207D and similar older Benz buses are still seen in some parts of Ghana. They are not always the neatest or most modern options, but many drivers respect them for their toughness.

Depending on the condition, an old Benz 207D or 308D bus may cost between GH₵90,000 and GH₵140,000. The main thing buyers must check is the engine, chassis, rust level, and cost of repairs.

These buses are often preferred by drivers who understand diesel engines and want a strong vehicle for rougher routes.

Mazda Bongo serves smaller routes

The Mazda Bongo is not as dominant as the Hiace or Urvan, but it still serves some commercial purposes. It is more common for smaller passenger work, goods movement, or mixed commercial use.

Watch the YouTube video below:

A used Mazda Bongo bus may cost between GH₵70,000 and GH₵110,000, depending on condition. For trotro use, buyers must check whether the seating arrangement, engine, and suspension can handle daily passenger loading.

What buyers must check first?

Anyone buying a trotro bus within this price range must be careful. The price alone should not be the main focus. A cheaper bus can become more expensive if the engine is weak, the chassis is rusty, or the gearbox has problems.

Buyers should check the engine, papers, suspension, tyres, body frame, seats, brakes, and fuel consumption before making payment. It is also better to go with a trusted mechanic who understands commercial buses.

In Ghana’s transport business, a good trotro is not always the newest one. Sometimes, the best option is the one that can work every day, carry passengers safely, and return home without constant repairs.

For buyers with GH₵90,000 to GH₵150,000, older Toyota Hiace, Nissan Urvan, Hyundai H100, Kia Pregio, and old Benz buses remain some of the realistic commercial options to consider.

Full breakdown of Sprinter bus prices in Ghana for the trotro and shuttle business. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik

Source: UGC

Prices of Mercedes Sprinter buses

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sprinter passenger buses like 311 CDI, 313 CDI, 316 CDI, and 419 CDI are widely used for transport business in Ghana.

Prices differ based on engine strength, seating capacity, and whether the vehicle is foreign used or locally used.

The Sprinter continues to dominate commercial transport due to its durability and strong road performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh