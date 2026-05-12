Toyota Kwame, Daewoo Matiz, and Kia Morning remain among the most common affordable cars on Ghanaian roads

Many first-time buyers are now focusing on locally used cars because imported vehicles have become expensive

Fuel economy, spare parts availability, and easy maintenance continue to shape buying decisions in Ghana

Despite the rise in vehicle prices in Ghana, many used cars are still available between GH₵20,000 and GH₵40,000 for buyers searching for affordable transportation in 2026.

10 budget-friendly cars still dominating Ghana’s used car market in 2026. Image credit: Hagerty UK, Adepa Pep

Source: TikTok

This budget range has become popular among students, workers, Bolt and Yango starters, as well as small business owners who simply want a car that can move them around without spending heavily.

One of the most talked about vehicles within this category is the Toyota Corolla, popularly known in Ghana as Toyota Kwame.

The car has built a strong reputation over the years because of its durability, fuel efficiency, and affordable spare parts.

Even though many of the models are old, they are still heavily patronised across the country because mechanics understand the vehicle very well.

List of cars between GH₵20,000 and GH₵40,000

Depending on the condition, some Toyota Corolla 90s models, also known as the Toyota Kwame models, still sell between GH₵28,000 and GH₵40,000 in parts of Ghana’s used car market.

Another common option is the Daewoo Matiz. The small hatchback has become one of the cheapest cars to maintain in Ghana.

Its fuel consumption is one of the main reasons many young drivers and delivery riders continue to buy it. Some locally used models are still found around GH₵25,000 to GH₵35,000.

The Kia Morning has also become increasingly popular, especially in cities like Accra and Kumasi, where drivers want smaller cars that can move easily through traffic.

Older models continue to appear around the GH₵35,000 range, depending on their condition.

Some older Hyundai Elantra and Kia Rio models are also still available close to GH₵40,000.

Buyers who want slightly larger saloon cars often consider them because they offer more space and comfort than smaller hatchbacks.

The Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Atos are also popular among buyers looking for smaller city cars, but their prices are no longer the same.

While some Hyundai Atos models can still be found for GH₵20,000 to GH₵40,000, depending on condition, most Chevrolet Spark models in Ghana now sell at higher prices, with many decent options exceeding GH₵50,000.

Merits of owning a locally used vehicle

Over the years, locally used cars have become more attractive because imported vehicles now come with higher shipping costs, duties, and exchange rate pressures.

This has pushed many buyers toward older but reliable vehicles already in Ghana.

However, car dealers and mechanics continue to advise buyers to inspect vehicles properly before payment. Engine condition, gearbox performance, accident history, and proper documentation remain more important than appearance alone.

For many people in Ghana today, owning a car within the GH₵20,000 to GH₵40,000 range may not come with luxury features, but it still provides comfort, convenience, and a practical way of moving around daily.

YEN.com.gh looks at how much a Toyota Vitz costs in Ghana in 2026, as an expert gives insight for potential buyers. Image credit: Freepik, meech-003 & Vida De Car Diva

Source: TikTok

Toyota Vitz model prices in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Toyota Vitz prices in Ghana range from GH₵50,000 to GH₵135,000.

Older locally used models remain the cheapest options, while newer foreign used cars are likely to attract higher prices.

Ghanaian automotive dealer Edward Marfo shared his experience with buyers searching for durable Toyota Voxy models.

Source: YEN.com.gh