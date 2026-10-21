Kwadwo Safo Jnr has suggested that his elder sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, would be a suitable running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He believes her Ashanti heritage, Christian background and status as a woman make her a strong candidate for the position

Adwoa Safo was featured alongside Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Yaw Osei Adutwum in a poster highlighting potential running mates

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Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the younger brother of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, has proposed his sister as a suitable running mate for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2028 general election.

Bawumia's running mate race: Adwoa Safo tipped by brother as three names surface. Image credit: Adwoa Ssao, kwadwosafojnr

Source: UGC

The businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile made the suggestion in a social media post, expressing confidence in his sister's suitability for the position.

According to him, Adwoa Safo possesses qualities that could make her a strong choice to partner the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

He wrote:

"The Woman King Adwoa Safo would be a very good option for Running Mate."

He further highlighted her Ashanti roots, Christian background and gender as factors that could strengthen her appeal.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr makes case for sister

The businessman shared his opinion alongside a campaign-style poster asking who would be the best running mate for Dr Bawumia in 2028.

Interestingly, the poster featured Adwoa Safo alongside Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, and former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Dr Opoku Prempeh previously partnered Dr Bawumia as his running mate during the 2024 general election, while Dr Adutwum also served as Education Minister under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Check out the TikTok post below:

The inclusion of the three politicians presented them as possible choices for the position, although the artwork did not represent an official shortlist from the NPP.

Adwoa Safo previously served as the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and held ministerial appointments under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She also served as Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, gaining experience in both legislative and executive roles.

Bawumia prepares for 2028 election

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected the NPP's flagbearer on January 31, 2026, after defeating four other candidates in the party's presidential primary.

His victory secured him another opportunity to lead the opposition party into a general election following its defeat in 2024.

The selection of his running mate remains an important decision as the party prepares for the next election.

However, Kwadwo Safo Jnr's suggestion represents his personal preference, and there has been no official confirmation that Adwoa Safo has been selected for the position.

Projected winners at NPP delegates Congress

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the projected winners ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Congress, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A total of 45 aspirants are contesting nine national executive positions, including National Chairman, General Secretary and National Organiser.

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Source: YEN.com.gh