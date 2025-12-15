Adwoa Safo Makes Endorsement In NPP Flagbearer Race: “It Is Time For Bawumia”
Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has endorsed Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership.
Addressing party delegates and supporters, Safo also made an appeal for unity in the party.
She stressed that political ambition is natural and legitimate for all party members.
“I am a politician, and Honourable Kennedy Agyapong is also a politician. In the same way that Honourable Ken has his own opinions and ambitions, I also have my opinions, and I am pursuing my political career,” she said
She acknowledged that the NPP is a broad church, with many delegates having close family ties within the party’s grassroots structures.
“Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion in politics,” she noted, but cautioned that leadership decisions must be based on the long-term interest of the party rather than personal or emotional considerations.
Safo was keen to dismiss any suggestion that her support for Dr Bawumia is rooted in personal hostility towards Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“We have two beautiful children together, one male and one female; therefore, I do not hate Honourable Kennedy Agyapong.” However, she added pointedly, “This is not a matter of family and friends in the NPP party.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.