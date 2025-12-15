Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has endorsed Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership.

Addressing party delegates and supporters, Safo also made an appeal for unity in the party.

She stressed that political ambition is natural and legitimate for all party members.

“I am a politician, and Honourable Kennedy Agyapong is also a politician. In the same way that Honourable Ken has his own opinions and ambitions, I also have my opinions, and I am pursuing my political career,” she said

She acknowledged that the NPP is a broad church, with many delegates having close family ties within the party’s grassroots structures.

“Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion in politics,” she noted, but cautioned that leadership decisions must be based on the long-term interest of the party rather than personal or emotional considerations.

Safo was keen to dismiss any suggestion that her support for Dr Bawumia is rooted in personal hostility towards Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

“We have two beautiful children together, one male and one female; therefore, I do not hate Honourable Kennedy Agyapong.” However, she added pointedly, “This is not a matter of family and friends in the NPP party.”

Source: YEN.com.gh