Manasseh Azure Awuni challenged criticism of university courses by former Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum

The renowned journalist argued that poor leadership, not irrelevant courses, causes Ghana's graduate unemployment crisis

He defended diverse programs like Development Studies, advocating for education that fosters entrepreneurship

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Manasseh Azure Awuni, a popular Ghanaian investigative journalist, has shared his thoughts on a comment made by former Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum about some university courses being irrelevant.

According to the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament (MP), graduate unemployment is a result of the needless courses offered in some Ghanaian universities.

Manasseh Azure Awuni criticises Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum over his comments on irrelevant university courses. Photo credit: Manasseh Azure Awuni & Yaw Adutwum

Source: Facebook

The former Education Minister gave examples of the courses he was referring to.

"When I was a minister, I challenged universities about that. I spoke about the fact that we don't need anybody to offer courses called development studies, and it was being offered at UDS," he said.

"They have a course called development education. It doesn't qualify the student to teach, and I don't know what industry or company is going to employ a student who has done development education," Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum added.

Journalist disagrees with Yaw Adutwum

Reacting to the comment of the educationist and politician, Manasseh Azure Awuni argued that it is poor leadership that has led to the development challenges and not irrelevant university programmes.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, July 5, 2026, the renowned journalist said the focus should rather be on leadership and governance.

"The problem is not so much about the 'useless' courses. It has more to do with the not-so-useful leaders, if useless leaders might be considered too harsh," he stated.

He further explained that Ghana's education system remains underfunded and poorly managed, leaving many graduates without the opportunities needed to realise their full potential.

"Our education system, which Dr Adutwum presided over, is poorly funded and poorly managed. The result? Poorly trained minds, barely literate enough to look for jobs. The outliers and sharp ones don't get opportunities to put their talent and knowledge to good use in Ghana."

Manasseh Azure Awuni further challenged calls from the MP for the country to train more engineers. He argued that the country has so far not created an environment where such professionals thrive.

"Dr Adutwum claims we need more engineers, but what opportunities have been created for our engineers to thrive in Ghana? Our brilliant engineers, who graduate from KNUST and other universities, are doing great things outside Ghana."

He further argued that the relocation of highly skilled professionals, including medical doctors, shows that Ghana's problem is beyond the courses offered in the universities.

Awuni defended programmes such as Development Studies, Fine Arts, Philosophy and the Performing Arts, saying they should not be dismissed simply because they do not lead directly to traditional employment.

"The very idea that a course must prepare a student for employment is problematic. Elsewhere, education prepares students not only to be employed but also to create employment opportunities. With the right education, students must aim to START SOMETHING after leaving school," he said.

Read the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh