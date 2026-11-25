Ghana Meteorological Authority forecast partly cloudy skies across most of the country during the morning hours

Mist and fog patches are likely to form along coastal, hilly, and forest areas in the early hours of the day

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity may hit parts of the coastal, middle, and transition zones from late afternoon

Ghana is set to experience a mixed bag of weather conditions on Tuesday, with atmospheric changes expected to shift dramatically from the morning through to the evening across different parts of the country.

The day will begin under predominantly partly cloudy skies for most regions. Coastal areas, hilly terrain, and forest zones are likely to see mist or fog patches forming during the early morning hours, which could reduce visibility in those locations.

Thunderstorms and rain expected in parts of Ghana today, November 25, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

As the morning gives way to afternoon, conditions are expected to brighten up, with sunny weather interspersed with occasional cloud cover settling across much of the country.

Afternoon and evening weather outlook

The relative calm of the afternoon will not last everywhere. From late afternoon into the evening, residents in the coastal, middle, and transition sectors should prepare for thunderstorms or rainfall, which may vary in intensity across those zones.

People in these areas are advised to take precautions, particularly when travelling or engaged in outdoor activities during those hours.

The northern sector is forecast to remain relatively dry throughout the day.

However, slight haze is expected to persist across that region for the entire forecast period, which may affect air clarity and outdoor conditions for residents there.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 7-hour dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled planned maintenance works for Thursday, November 26, 2026, in the Central Region.

The power outage was set to run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting over 20 communities across the region.

ECG listed Ajumako town, Denkyira, Essiam, Ekrawfo, and surrounding areas among the communities facing the disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh