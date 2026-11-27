The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, November 27, 2026

Mist and fog patches are expected to reduce visibility in coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early hours

Localized thunderstorms and rain could hit parts of the coast and inland areas by afternoon and evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Friday, November 27, 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to prepare for mixed conditions throughout the day.

GMet cautioned that mist and fog patches will develop across coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early morning hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts morning mist and localised afternoon rain today, November 27, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency noted that these conditions could significantly reduce visibility, which may affect road users and commuters starting their day before the sun fully rises.

What the rest of the day holds

As the morning gives way to midday, conditions are expected to improve across much of the country.

GMet said predominantly sunny skies with some cloud build-up will characterise most of Ghana during the day.

However, the agency flagged that localised thunderstorms and rain are possible over select coastal and inland areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

Residents in those zones are advised to remain alert, particularly as activity could develop quickly later in the day.

In the northern sector of the country, the picture is markedly different. GMet indicated that dry and slightly hazy conditions will persist throughout the entire forecast period, with no rain expected in that region.

Ghanaians heading out on Friday should check local conditions carefully before travelling, particularly in areas prone to sudden weather changes along the coast and in forested zones.

Those in the north can expect continued harmattan-influenced dryness with limited cloud cover.

Read the morning weather forecast issued by the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 7-hour dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled planned maintenance works in the Central Region.

The power outage was set to run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting over 20 communities across the region.

ECG listed Ajumako town, Denkyira, Essiam, Ekrawfo, and surrounding areas among the communities facing the disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh