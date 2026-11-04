Javits Frimpong: Insider Family Source Shares Possible Funeral Date for Teenager

Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni spoke directly with the bereaved father of 15 - year - old Javits Frimpong , who was killed in the Bronx , New York

Serwaa Broni announced a possible funeral date of Friday, November 20, though the date remains subject to clearance from New York Police and other authorities

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal statement pledging to work with US authorities to secure justice for the slain teenager

A possible funeral date has emerged for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who lost his life in the Bronx, New York.

This comes after Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni disclosed on November 4, 2026, that the funeral service could take place on Friday, November 20.

Serwaa Broni says Javits Frimpong’s funeral may be held on November 20, while Ghana’s Foreign Ministry pledges to work with US authorities to pursue justice. Image credit: BBC, ABCNY/X

Source: Getty Images

In a now-viral TikTok video, Serwaa Broni said she had spoken directly with Thomas Frimpong, the teenager's father, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the family for the widespread messages of solidarity and support they had received since news of his son's death broke.

Funeral plans for Javits Frimpong

Serwaa Broni cautioned that the date for the planned funeral remained contingent on clearance from the New York Police and other relevant authorities. She urged the public to keep the Frimpong family in their prayers during what she described as an extremely difficult period.

The announcement has drawn significant attention among Ghanaians at home and abroad, as the circumstances surrounding the young man's death continue to generate widespread grief and concern.

Ghana's Foreign Ministry reacts

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal statement addressing Javits Frimpong's tragic death. The Ministry pledged to collaborate closely with United States authorities to ensure justice is pursued for the slain teenager.

The ministry's intervention underscores the diplomatic weight the case has taken on, as Ghanaians across the globe continue to demand accountability.

Serwaa Broni concluded her message by reiterating the call for continued prayers for the family of Javits Frimpong as they navigate one of the most painful periods of their lives.

Watch Serwaa Broni's TikTok video:

Javits Frimpong's mother speaks on son's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of Javits Frimpong, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as she prepared to board a flight to the United States to be with other grieving family members.

She expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government for its support and acknowledged the outpouring of prayers she had received from across the world.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh