Javits Frimpong: Insider Family Source Shares Possible Funeral Date for Teenager
- Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni spoke directly with the bereaved father of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was killed in the Bronx, New York
- Serwaa Broni announced a possible funeral date of Friday, November 20, though the date remains subject to clearance from New York Police and other authorities
- Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal statement pledging to work with US authorities to secure justice for the slain teenager
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A possible funeral date has emerged for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who lost his life in the Bronx, New York.
This comes after Canada-based Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni disclosed on November 4, 2026, that the funeral service could take place on Friday, November 20.
Javits Frimpong: American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana pays tribute as teen’s mother arrives in America
In a now-viral TikTok video, Serwaa Broni said she had spoken directly with Thomas Frimpong, the teenager's father, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the family for the widespread messages of solidarity and support they had received since news of his son's death broke.
Funeral plans for Javits Frimpong
Serwaa Broni cautioned that the date for the planned funeral remained contingent on clearance from the New York Police and other relevant authorities. She urged the public to keep the Frimpong family in their prayers during what she described as an extremely difficult period.
The announcement has drawn significant attention among Ghanaians at home and abroad, as the circumstances surrounding the young man's death continue to generate widespread grief and concern.
Ghana's Foreign Ministry reacts
Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal statement addressing Javits Frimpong's tragic death. The Ministry pledged to collaborate closely with United States authorities to ensure justice is pursued for the slain teenager.
Heartbreaking moment as Javits Frimpong's mother breaks silence on her son's death ahead of US trip, video
The ministry's intervention underscores the diplomatic weight the case has taken on, as Ghanaians across the globe continue to demand accountability.
Serwaa Broni concluded her message by reiterating the call for continued prayers for the family of Javits Frimpong as they navigate one of the most painful periods of their lives.
Watch Serwaa Broni's TikTok video:
Javits Frimpong's mother speaks on son's death
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of Javits Frimpong, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as she prepared to board a flight to the United States to be with other grieving family members.
She expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government for its support and acknowledged the outpouring of prayers she had received from across the world.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh