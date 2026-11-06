Prempeh College took to Facebook on Friday, November 6, 2026, to celebrate former student Eden Nana Obeng Kyei

Eden was a key member of the team that won the 2021 NSMQ trophy for Prempeh College before heading to Caltech

The former NSMQ champion now works as a Machine Learning Engineer at Qualcomm and co-founded an edtech platform

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Prempeh College publicly honoured former student Eden Nana Obeng Kyei on Friday, November 6, 2026, after news of his latest achievements in technology and entrepreneurship captured widespread attention.

Prempeh College celebrates 2021 NSMQ champion Eden Nana Obeng Kyei's milestone in Tech. Image credit: Amanfo2021, Prempeh College

Source: Facebook

The school shared a celebratory post on its official Facebook page, spotlighting Eden's remarkable progression from a standout student at the institution to a recognisable name in the global technology space.

From NSMQ champion to Caltech graduate

Eden was part of the Prempeh College team that lifted the National Science and Maths Quiz trophy in 2021, one of the most celebrated titles in Ghanaian secondary school academic competition.

After completing his studies at the school, he earned admission to the California Institute of Technology, known as Caltech, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

He has since built a career in the technology sector and currently holds a position as a Machine Learning Engineer at Qualcomm, one of the world's leading semiconductor and telecommunications companies.

"From the classrooms of Prempeh College to Caltech, and now solving real-world problems through AI and entrepreneurship, Eden embodies the true spirit of excellence and leadership," the school wrote in its tribute.

CollegeWave: Eden's Edtech venture

Beyond his work at Qualcomm, Eden has co-founded an educational technology platform called CollegeWave alongside Emmanuel Antwi-Tuah and Keziah Aba Ghartey.

The platform is designed to help students discover quality learning resources that have been reviewed and ranked by other learners who have used them firsthand.

Prempeh College described the venture as one with the potential to transform how students engage with educational content, noting that CollegeWave aims to connect learners with materials that come highly recommended by their peers.

The school called on its alumni network and the wider public to rally behind Eden and his co-founders as they develop the platform further.

"Join us in celebrating and wishing Eden and his team the absolute best on this groundbreaking venture!" the post read.

Eden's story has become a source of inspiration for many within the Prempeh College community, illustrating the kind of trajectory the school points to with pride when celebrating the achievements of its former students.

The Facebook post by Prempeh College is below.

Prempeh College produces 15 medical doctors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on 15 Prempeh College alumni who qualified as medical doctors after completing their training at KNUST in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Their achievement adds to the school’s record of academic excellence, which includes five NSMQ titles. Find out how the graduates’ success is expected to inspire current students pursuing medicine and other demanding careers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh