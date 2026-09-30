Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on Monday, September 28, 2026, celebrating the Prempeh College alumni

The 15 graduates completed their medical training at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Prempeh College has a strong record of academic excellence, including five major NSMQ championship titles

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Fifteen former students of Prempeh College have qualified as medical doctors after completing their training at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during the 2025/2026 academic year.

Prempeh College makes history, producing 15 medical doctors from KNUST's 2025/2026 academic year. Image credit: Prempeh College

Source: Facebook

Voice of KNUST broke the news on Monday, September 28, 2026, drawing widespread attention to the achievement of the Kumasi-based school's alumni.

The 15 graduates earned their Doctor of Medicine (Dr Med) qualifications at KNUST, bringing to a close years of rigorous academic work that began during their time at the secondary school and continued through university.

Prempeh College's record of academic excellence

The milestone adds to an already impressive legacy for Prempeh College, which has long been regarded as one of Ghana's most distinguished secondary schools.

Beyond producing high-achieving alumni, the school has built a formidable reputation at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), having won the competition five times.

Prempeh College first lifted the NSMQ trophy in 1994, then repeated the feat in 1996. After a near two-decade gap, the school returned to claim the title in 2015, defended its standing with another win in 2017, and secured its fifth championship in 2021.

Prempeh alumni's milestone inspires next generation

For the 15 newly qualified doctors, the achievement marks the culmination of years of commitment, from navigating the competitive academic environment at Prempeh College to meeting the demands of medical school at one of Ghana's leading universities.

Their success is expected to motivate current students at the school, particularly those with aspirations in medicine and other professionally demanding fields.

The development also reinforces Prempeh College's standing as an institution that consistently channels its students into high-achieving careers.

The graduates now move into the next phase of their professional lives as qualified medical practitioners.

The Facebook post by Voice of KNUST is below.

PRESEC produces 31 medical doctors at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on PRESEC-Legon’s 31 alumni who graduated as medical doctors from KNUST in the 2025/2026 academic year.

The milestone comes in the same year the school won its record ninth NSMQ title, making 2026 a standout year for the institution and its alumni.

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Source: YEN.com.gh