Eden Nana Obeng Kyei, 2021 NSMQ champion for Prempeh College, has graduated from Caltech

His journey took him from Ghana’s biggest academic stage to one of the world’s top science institutions

He also trained with top companies before reportedly landing a data scientist role at Meta

Former Prempeh College student and 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champion, Eden Nana Obeng Kyei, has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of academic successes after graduating from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Ghanaian NSMQ alumnus bags top job at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg, thevokofficial

Source: Twitter

The young Ghanaian, who gained national recognition during Prempeh College's victorious NSMQ campaign in 2021, has continued to make impressive strides on the international stage through his dedication to academics and technology.

Eden Nana Obeng Kyei shines at Caltech

Eden's journey from one of Ghana's brightest secondary school students to a graduate of one of the world's most prestigious science and technology institutions has inspired many young people across the country.

Caltech is widely regarded as one of the world's leading universities, known for producing top scientists, engineers, as he celebrated and innovators. Securing admission into the institution is highly competitive, making Eden's achievement even more remarkable.

Photos shared online showed the young graduate proudly dressed in his graduation attire as he celebrated the completion of his studies.

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His success has attracted admiration from many Ghanaians who followed his academic journey from his days at Prempeh College and the NSMQ competition.

Eden Obeng Kyei earns a Meta role

Beyond excelling in the classroom, Eden also gained valuable industry experience during his time at university.

According to information shared online, he had the opportunity to train and intern with some of the world's leading technology and finance companies, including Meta, Adobe and Two Sigma.

These experiences allowed him to work alongside professionals in highly competitive environments while building practical skills in data science, software engineering and technology innovation.

His efforts reportedly paid off after he later received an offer from Meta to work as a data scientist.

The development marks another significant milestone in his academic and professional journey and highlights the growing impact of young Ghanaian talents on the global technology scene.

For many students in Ghana, Eden's story serves as a reminder that excellence, hard work and consistency can open doors to opportunities far beyond the classroom.

From helping Prempeh College lift the NSMQ trophy in 2021 to graduating from Caltech and earning an opportunity with one of the world's biggest technology companies, Eden Nana Obeng Kyei continues to demonstrate what is possible when talent meets determination.

2021 PRESEC NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr surfaces with new dreadlocks as he graduates from MIT in Cambridge, USA. Image credit: NSMQ/Instagram

Source: UGC

PRESEC NAMQ star graduates from MIT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) took to Facebook on June 8, 2026, to celebrate the academic milestone of one of its prominent alumni.

Prince Debrah Jr., who gained national recognition as an NSMQ finalist in 2021 representing Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The young scholar completed his undergraduate program, earning a degree in Computer Science from the world-renowned American institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh