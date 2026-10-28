DVLA Chief Executive Julius Kotey has outlined tougher measures against repeat traffic offenders in Ghana

Drivers who accumulate six TrafficTech violation tickets within two years risk losing their driving licences

Affected motorists will be required to undergo driving school training before obtaining new licences

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced plans to introduce stricter measures against motorists who repeatedly violate road traffic regulations in Ghana.

DVLA boss announces new rule that could send thousands of drivers back to school. Image credit: Julius Kotey

Source: UGC

According to the Authority's Chief Executive, Julius Kotey, drivers who accumulate six TrafficTech violation tickets within two years will have their driving licences revoked.

The affected motorists will also be required to return to driving school before they can obtain new licences.

The announcement, reported by GHOne TV on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, forms part of efforts to strengthen road safety and encourage responsible driving among motorists.

DVLA outlines punishment for repeat offenders

Under the proposed enforcement approach, motorists who repeatedly disregard traffic regulations will face consequences beyond the payment of fines.

Drivers who reach the six-ticket threshold within the specified two-year period will lose their licences and be required to undergo further training.

The measure is intended to address repeated traffic offences by ensuring that affected motorists receive additional driving education before returning to the road.

However, further clarification is needed on the offences that qualify as TrafficTech violations and the procedures drivers must follow to regain their licences.

How the Traffitech system will work

The announcement comes ahead of the scheduled nationwide implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH on November 1, 2026.

The Ghana Police Service says the automated system will use cameras and sensors to detect traffic offences, including speeding and driving through red lights.

Motorists who violate traffic regulations will receive electronic notices containing details of their offences and the applicable penalties.

Drivers will have 14 days to pay their fines or contest the violations through the approved process.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has also supported the proposed six-violation threshold.

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Its Director-General, Abraham Amaliba, explained that the objective is to encourage behavioural change rather than simply punish drivers.

He said:

"It is not that we are interested in withdrawing people's licences."

The NRSA maintains that motorists should have opportunities to correct their behaviour before facing the withdrawal of their licences.

For now, motorists are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new traffic enforcement system and comply with road safety regulations.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye bags major achievement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School, sharing photos from the campus in a heartfelt social media post.

Kotey's announcement comes months after top executives of Ghana's EIB Network also underwent executive training at Harvard Business School.

The network's CEO, Nathan Anokye Adisi, and Chief Operating Officer, Klaus VonBackustein, took part in the programme, which involved engagement with Pedro Nueno, Executive President of CEIBS Worldwide and an adviser to Harvard Business School's president on global strategy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh