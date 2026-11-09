Singapore Names 8 New Jobs Foreigners Can Apply for Under Work Permits

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower expanded the Non - Traditional Source Occupation List to cover eight new roles across three sectors

The new occupations span Food Services , Social Services , and Air Transportation , targeting industries with limited local worker pipelines

Employers hiring under the expanded list must meet a fixed monthly salary floor and an 8% workforce quota cap

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Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced the addition of eight occupations to the country's Non-Traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List, widening the range of roles in which employers can hire foreign workers on Work Permits.

The announcement formed part of a broader set of foreign workforce policy updates presented under the Committee of Supply (COS) 2026.

Singapore adds eight roles to its Non-Traditional Source Occupation List, allowing Work Permit hires in food, care and aviation under salary and quota limits. Image credit: izusek/Getty Images

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8 new roles added across three sectors

The eight occupations now added to the NTS list are: cooks; butchers, fishmongers, and related food preparers; food and drink stall assistants; kitchen assistants; waiters; cabin attendants; babysitters and infant care-givers; and educarers. MOM identified the Food Services, Social Services, and Air Transportation sectors as having insufficient local worker pipelines to satisfy current demand, making them the focus of this expansion.

Employers wishing to hire foreign nationals in these roles must comply with two conditions. First, workers hired under the NTS list cannot exceed 8% of the firm's total workforce, as stipulated by the NTS sub-Dependency Ratio Ceiling. Second, each worker must receive a fixed monthly salary of at least S$2,000. MOM noted that these requirements are intended to protect local wage levels and encourage employers to recruit higher-calibre candidates.

Wider policy updates announced at COS 2026

The NTS expansion was accompanied by several other significant changes to Singapore's foreign workforce framework. The minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass holders will rise from S$5,600 to S$6,000 for most sectors, with the Financial Services sector threshold climbing from S$6,200 to S$6,600. These revised figures will apply to new applications from January 2027 and to renewals from January 2028.

S Pass holders will also face higher salary thresholds, moving from S$3,300 to S$3,600 for general sectors, while the Financial Services floor will increase from S$3,800 to S$4,000 under the same timeline.

MOM also confirmed it will introduce a new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track in January 2027, replacing the existing Tech.Pass scheme. The new track will permit qualifying applicants to combine cash and non-cash compensation components, including Employee Stock Option Plans, to satisfy the S$30,000 monthly salary criterion.

Changes to Work Permit levy rates in the Marine Shipyard, Process, Manufacturing, and Services sectors are scheduled to take effect from 2028, giving businesses additional lead time to adjust their workforce planning.

MOM said further details on the requirements for hiring Non-Traditional Source workers in the newly listed occupations would be published on the ministry's official website in due course.

Singapore announces major foreign worker update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore had confirmed a major policy update that will affect foreign workers in the country.

The changes, scheduled to come into force on November 29, 2026, signal a significant shift in how the city-state manages its foreign workforce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh