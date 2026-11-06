Cost of Getting a Driving Licence in Ghana in 2026: DVLA Fees and Requirements

Ghanaians applying for a new Class B driving licence will pay GH¢642.25 under the DVLA's standard service

Applicants choosing premium licensing services could pay more than GH¢1,000, depending on the option selected

Driving school fees are another expense, with some training programmes costing GH¢1,800 or more

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Getting a driving licence in Ghana is an important step for people hoping to own a car, drive for personal convenience or pursue opportunities that require driving skills.

Ghana driving licence fees: How much applicants must pay in 2026. Image credit: Stevens Driving School

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However, many prospective drivers are uncertain about how much the entire process costs, particularly when driving school expenses are added to the official licensing fees.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the standard fee for obtaining a new Class B driving licence, which covers private cars, is GH¢642.25.

The amount covers the authority's listed new licence service for stages one and two, but applicants who need driving lessons must also consider training costs.

Official DVLA driving licence fees in 2026

The DVLA offers different service categories for applicants seeking a new driving licence.

According to the authority's published fees, the charges for a Class B licence are as follows:

Service category Official fee Standard service GH¢642.25 Premium service GH¢903.25 Premium Mobile GH¢1,012.25 Premium Ultra GH¢1,003.25

These charges apply to the DVLA's new Class B licence service. Applicants should verify the applicable charges before making payments.

The figures also show that selecting premium services can significantly increase the amount spent on obtaining a licence.

For instance, the Premium Mobile option costs GH¢370 more than the standard service.

Driving school fees and application requirements

Beyond the DVLA charges, prospective drivers must complete training at a recognised driving institution.

The DVLA lists "Evidence of compulsory training with a certified Driver Training Institution" among the requirements for obtaining a driver's licence.

Driving school charges vary according to the institution, number of lessons and type of training offered.

For example, Accra Driving School advertises a standard training programme starting from GH¢1,800, while its express and weekend training packages cost GH¢2,000.

The institution also advertises a Class B premium licensing package at GH¢1,700, highlighting the importance of checking what individual packages include.

For an applicant paying GH¢1,800 separately for lessons and GH¢642.25 for standard DVLA processing, the combined expense would reach GH¢2,442.25.

However, that figure is only an illustration. Some driving schools offer packages that include licensing assistance or certain charges, meaning applicants should confirm the exact breakdown to avoid paying twice.

To qualify for a Class B driving licence, applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid Ghana Card.

They must also undergo the required physical and eye examinations, complete their driving training and pass the prescribed theory and practical driving tests.

Successful applicants receive a temporary driving licence before collecting their actual licence on the scheduled date.

Prospective drivers can begin the application process through the official DVLA online portal and are encouraged to obtain receipts for payments.

With the cost of training and licensing potentially exceeding GH¢2,000, understanding the official charges can help Ghanaians prepare financially and avoid unnecessary expenses.

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The authority also announced a two-year nationwide exercise to replace all vehicle number plates in Ghana with digital ones, with the programme set to run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh