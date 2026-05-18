Some Ghanaian buyers have started exploring Chinese car websites as they search for cheaper vehicle options outside the traditional markets

Several platforms have gained attention for listing both used and new cars, while also offering export and shipping support to African countries, including Ghana

As interest in Chinese vehicles grows, more buyers are beginning to compare these websites with popular Japanese and American car import platforms

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Chinese car websites are gradually gaining attention among Ghanaian buyers looking to import vehicles directly from overseas.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of websites to import cars from China by yourself. Image credit: Freepik & Revvedupmotors

Source: UGC

For years, many Ghanaians largely depended on Japanese and American platforms when searching for imported cars.

However, growing interest in Chinese vehicles, especially fuel-efficient and electric models, has pushed some buyers to explore alternative online markets.

Several Chinese-based websites are now becoming part of that conversation.

List of Chinese websites to import cars

One of the platforms attracting attention is AutoCango.com, which focuses on exporting used vehicles from China to international buyers.

The website lists different car models and also provides inspection and shipping support for customers outside China.

Another platform gaining visibility is Guazi.com. Originally known within China’s local used car market, the website has expanded into exports and now connects international buyers to various vehicle listings.

EAutoExport.com has also become one of the websites referenced by buyers searching for Chinese vehicle exports.

The platform deals in both new and used cars and provides shipping assistance to overseas destinations, including Africa.

IHKAAuto.com is another website involved in vehicle exports, with a focus on international dealership connections. The platform markets Chinese vehicles to buyers across different countries and continues to grow its presence online.

For electric vehicles, websites such as MashangAuto.com and ZeexAuto.com are beginning to attract attention as Chinese EV brands slowly enter more African markets.

List of some Chinese vehicles

Some of these platforms feature brands like BYD, Changan, Geely, MG, and Chery, which are becoming increasingly recognised among Ghanaian car buyers.

Industry observers say Chinese vehicles are gaining interest partly because of pricing and fuel economy discussions within Ghana’s market.

However, experts continue to advise buyers to conduct proper background checks before making payments online.

Vehicle condition, shipping arrangements, import duties, and clearance processes remain important factors that can affect the final cost after a car arrives in Ghana.

Some buyers also continue to rely on established platforms outside China, such as BEFORWARD.jp, SBTJapan.com, Copart.com, and AutoWini.com when comparing options before making a purchase.

As Ghana’s car market continues to evolve, online importation platforms are expected to play an even bigger role in how buyers search for vehicles abroad.

Chinese websites, once less familiar to many local buyers, are now gradually becoming part of the wider importation discussion.

Trusted car export websites Ghanaians can rely on for foreign vehicles. Image credit: Freepik, MoreThanShipping.com

Source: UGC

Websites for importing cars to Ghana highlighted

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Buyers turned to platforms like copart.com and iaai.com in the United States for cheaper auction cars, while autotrader.co.uk in the United Kingdom offered cleaner, ready-to-drive options.

Japanese export site beforward.jp continued to attract Ghanaian importers due to its reputation for reliable, low-mileage vehicles in good condition.

Shipping companies like Grimaldi Group and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company played a key role in transporting cars from Europe, Asia, and America directly to Tema Port.

Source: YEN.com.gh