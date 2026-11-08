Nationwide Dumsor: ECG to Disconnect Defaulters in Mass Revenue Mobilisation Exercise
- The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a Mass Revenue Mobilisation exercise targeting all categories of customers with unpaid bills
- ECG warned that special teams will pursue and prosecute customers found with illegal connections or unauthorised self-reconnections
- The exercise runs from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 27, 2026, covering residential, commercial, industrial, and MDA customers
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a nationwide Mass Revenue Mobilisation exercise set to run from Monday, 9th November to Friday, 27th November, 2026, with customers carrying arrears facing disconnection if they fail to settle their outstanding bills before the exercise begins.
ECG made the announcement via its official Instagram account on 7th November, 2026, urging customers across all categories to act promptly to avoid disruption to their electricity supply.
ECG targets all customer categories
The mobilisation exercise covers all segments of ECG's customer base, including residential, commercial, industrial, and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Customers in arrears have been advised to pay outstanding balances immediately through the ECG Mobile App, available on the Google Play Store, or by visiting their nearest ECG office for those unable to access their bills.
ECG also provided a contact number, 0302611611, for customers requiring assistance ahead of the exercise.
Prosecution for illegal connections
Beyond routine disconnections, ECG warned that dedicated special teams will be deployed throughout the exercise period to identify and act on cases of illegal connections and unauthorised self-reconnection. Customers found engaging in such practices face both apprehension and prosecution.
The announcement signals a firm stance from the utility company as it looks to recover revenue losses attributed to both unpaid bills and power theft, two longstanding challenges in Ghana's electricity distribution sector.
ECG has not disclosed the total value of outstanding arrears it is seeking to recover through the exercise, nor the number of teams that will be deployed across its operational districts.
The Instagram post is below:
ECG announces power outage on November 8
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ECG’s planned eight-hour power outages in parts of Accra from November 8 to 11, including the communities affected each day and the company’s reason for the interruptions.
The outages come amid longstanding public frustration over power reliability in Ghana, where “dumsor” remains closely associated with the severe electricity crisis of 2012 to 2016.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh