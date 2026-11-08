The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a Mass Revenue Mobilisation exercise targeting all categories of customers with unpaid bills

ECG warned that special teams will pursue and prosecute customers found with illegal connections or unauthorised self-reconnections

The exercise runs from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 27, 2026, covering residential, commercial, industrial, and MDA customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a nationwide Mass Revenue Mobilisation exercise set to run from Monday, 9th November to Friday, 27th November, 2026, with customers carrying arrears facing disconnection if they fail to settle their outstanding bills before the exercise begins.

ECG made the announcement via its official Instagram account on 7th November, 2026, urging customers across all categories to act promptly to avoid disruption to their electricity supply.

The electricity company of Ghana announces plans to undertake a massive mass revenue exercise in all parts of Ghana. Photo credit: @ecg.

Source: UGC

ECG targets all customer categories

The mobilisation exercise covers all segments of ECG's customer base, including residential, commercial, industrial, and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Customers in arrears have been advised to pay outstanding balances immediately through the ECG Mobile App, available on the Google Play Store, or by visiting their nearest ECG office for those unable to access their bills.

ECG also provided a contact number, 0302611611, for customers requiring assistance ahead of the exercise.

Prosecution for illegal connections

Beyond routine disconnections, ECG warned that dedicated special teams will be deployed throughout the exercise period to identify and act on cases of illegal connections and unauthorised self-reconnection. Customers found engaging in such practices face both apprehension and prosecution.

The announcement signals a firm stance from the utility company as it looks to recover revenue losses attributed to both unpaid bills and power theft, two longstanding challenges in Ghana's electricity distribution sector.

ECG has not disclosed the total value of outstanding arrears it is seeking to recover through the exercise, nor the number of teams that will be deployed across its operational districts.

The Instagram post is below:

ECG announces power outage on November 8

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ECG’s planned eight-hour power outages in parts of Accra from November 8 to 11, including the communities affected each day and the company’s reason for the interruptions.

The outages come amid longstanding public frustration over power reliability in Ghana, where “dumsor” remains closely associated with the severe electricity crisis of 2012 to 2016.

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Source: YEN.com.gh