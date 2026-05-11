Harison, a 17-year-old final-year student at Asanteman Senior High School (SHS), reportedly died on Friday, May 8, 2026

The student allegedly lost his life while charging his iPhone during a period of rainfall

The incident has sparked fresh warnings about the dangers of using electronic devices or charging them during thunderstorms

A sense of mourning has hit the Asanteman Senior High School community following the tragic death of a final-year student.

An Asanteman SHS final year student dies from an alleged electrical power incident. Image credit: iStock, EducationGhana

Source: UGC

The student, identified simply as Harison, lost his life under circumstances that have left many in shock and serve as a grim reminder of domestic electrical hazards.

According to a report by cityzenkwadwojr on Instagram on May 10, 2026, the 17-year-old was charging his iPhone during a heavy rainfall on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2026.

It is alleged that a power surge or electrical malfunction, potentially triggered by the weather conditions, led to his death.

This tragedy follows a similar recent report involving another young man, Daniel Adjei, who also reportedly died from power-related complications.

The incident has reignited a debate regarding the safety of "fake" or non-authentic chargers often sold at lower prices.

The social media personality cityzenkwadwojr warned his followers about the risks of phone usage during storms:

"Don't joke with mobile phones. The phone itself has no issue, but how you use it," he advised.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Repeated phone tragedy sparks nationwide concerns

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the tragic incident below:

frimpongdennis366 wrote:

"I regretted the first time I used an iPhone, very, very dangerous, when it's on charge, everything is electrified."

vickynanaamaowusua1 reacted:

"Eeish me that put my phone on charge and put it under my pillow and sleep 😢 God has mercy on me😢. I'm not doing it anymore from today onwards😢."

Tibuevans commented:

"I think they are all iPhones... they can be dangerous with the wrong chargers."

Augustinekoufie added:

"Aaawwww very sad 😔 😟. A life gone too soon."

Myra52984 said:

"Thank you, Sir, for the education 😍. We need to be careful."

BECE candidate and brother die in accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a community in the Upper West Region has been plunged into grief following a fatal road accident on the Wa-Charia road that claimed the lives of two brothers.

One of the victims was a final-year student scheduled to begin his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this week.

Source: YEN.com.gh