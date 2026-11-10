The Adwumawura programme is supporting young Ghanaian entrepreneurs with business training, mentorship and financial assistance to establish and expand their businesses

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme has begun reviewing business plans submitted by the 2026 beneficiaries to determine who qualifies for startup funding

More than 3,200 entrepreneurs were selected for grants under the first cohort, while the government allocated GH¢160 million to support the programme in 2026

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The government's Adwumawura programme continues to provide opportunities for young Ghanaians seeking financial assistance to establish businesses and create employment.

Gov’t helping young Ghanaians aged 18 to 40 start businesses: How to benefit. Image credit: Smithimaging

Source: UGC

The initiative, implemented by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), aims to support at least 10,000 youth-owned businesses annually through entrepreneurship training, mentorship and access to funding.

With the 2026 business plan submission deadline now closed, attention has shifted to the selection of beneficiaries who will receive startup grants and equipment.

Who qualifies for the Adwumawura programme?

The programme targets Ghanaian citizens interested in starting businesses or expanding existing enterprises.

Although the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment describes the target age group as 18 to 35, NEIP's current application portal lists eligibility as 18 to 40.

The following table outlines the published requirements and benefits.

Category Details Nationality Ghanaian citizens Age requirement 18–40 on NEIP's application portal Business status Viable business idea or existing enterprise Education No minimum academic qualification stated by the ministry Training Five-week entrepreneurship programme Mentorship Business coaching and advisory support Financial support Startup grants and other funding opportunities for qualified beneficiaries 2026 applications Adwumawura applications are currently closed

Applicants must demonstrate an interest in entrepreneurship and comply with the programme's training and assessment requirements.

Participating in the programme does not automatically guarantee financial assistance.

How Adwumawura funding and selection work

According to NEIP, more than 10,000 young entrepreneurs underwent training and mentorship under the first cohort.

Following an assessment of submitted business plans, 3,212 beneficiaries were selected for startup grants, with disbursements beginning in April 2026.

The selection process considers business feasibility, sustainability, growth potential and the ability to create employment.

For the 2026 cohort, NEIP Chief Executive Officer Eric Adjei confirmed that training stipends had been paid ahead of the November 3 business plan submission deadline.

However, the agency has not publicly disclosed the amount paid to each participant.

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The government initially allocated GH¢100 million to the programme in 2025, followed by GH¢160 million in the 2026 Budget.

Separately, NEIP signed an agreement with the Venture Capital Trust Fund in July 2026 to establish a GH¢100 million fund supporting promising businesses with significant growth potential.

The Grant Management Committee is currently assessing business proposals submitted by the 2026 cohort before recommending qualified entrepreneurs for startup assistance.

Successful beneficiaries are expected to receive support based on their business needs and the programme's selection criteria.

Interested Ghanaians can monitor the official NEIP application portal for announcements concerning subsequent application opportunities.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh