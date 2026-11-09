Construction works on a US$137 million integrated ship repair facility at Takoradi Port are set to begin on November 10, 2026

Project Shiprite was highlighted as a flagship maritime investment at the UK–Ghana Growth Partnership signing in June 2026

The facility is expected to support up to 430 direct jobs and position Takoradi as a leading regional ship repair destination

Construction works on a US$137 million integrated ship repair and maintenance facility at Takoradi Port in Ghana's Western Region are set to begin on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, when government officials, industry leaders and project partners converge in Takoradi to mark financial close on what has been billed as a transformational maritime investment.

Known as Project Shiprite, the development will introduce modern commercial ship repair capacity to the Gulf of Guinea, filling a gap that has long forced vessels to travel considerable distances to reach reliable shipyards on the northern or southern ends of the African continent.

Once fully operational, the facility is projected to sustain up to 430 direct jobs while opening pathways for local businesses, suppliers and skills development across Ghana's maritime sector. By positioning Takoradi as a competitive regional hub, the project is also expected to cut fuel consumption and emissions linked to lengthy vessel diversions.

Project Shiprite will additionally receive a US$300,000 grant from the Private Infrastructure Development Group's (PIDG) Technical Assistance facility, earmarked for a 24-month Gender Impact Enhancement Programme. The programme aims to increase women's participation in the facility's technical workforce through skills training, professional certification, industry exposure and workplace integration measures.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend the ceremony alongside the Minister of Transport, representatives of Prime Meridian Docks, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, investors, financiers and other partners involved in the project.

UK–Ghana Partnership and Key Stakeholder Voices

Project Shiprite was identified as a flagship maritime investment when the UK–Ghana Growth Partnership was signed in June 2026.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Christian Rogg, described the project as evidence of the two countries' shared economic confidence, saying: "When we launched the Growth Partnership in London, we set out a shared ambition to unlock investment and grow together. Shiprite is a powerful expression of that ambition and of the confidence we share in Ghana's economic future."

Stanley Ahorlu, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Meridian Docks Ghana Limited, said the financing milestone was the product of years of coordinated effort: "Reaching this financing milestone reflects years of work by PMD and our partners. We are now focused on delivering a reliable ship repair facility at Takoradi, developing Ghanaian technical skills and creating opportunities for local businesses."

Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Major General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, said the project aligns with the authority's objective of opening Ghana's maritime market to ship repair and maintenance businesses.

The project is being developed by Prime Meridian Docks Ghana Limited under a 25-year concession from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, backed by a consortium of Ghanaian institutional capital, development finance and international investment, including the UK co-owned PIDG.

Source: YEN.com.gh