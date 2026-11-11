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Kantanka Automobile Drastically Reduces Vehicle Prices Ahead of Christmas
Ghana

Kantanka Automobile Drastically Reduces Vehicle Prices Ahead of Christmas

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Kantanka Automobile has announced significant price reductions on three of its vehicles ahead of the 2026 Christmas celebrations, offering customers substantial savings
  • The Ghanaian automobile manufacturer has reduced prices on the K71 Pro, Omama Pickup and Onantefo, with discounts ranging from GH₵20,000 to GH₵28,000
  • The new promotional prices, independently verified by YEN.com.gh through direct contact with the company, provide buyers with an opportunity to purchase vehicles at reduced costs

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Ghanaian automobile manufacturer Kantanka Automobile has introduced significant price reductions on some of its vehicles ahead of the 2026 Christmas festivities.

Ghana, Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, K71 Pro, Omama Pickup, 2026
Kantanka Automobile rolls out Christmas promotion, reduces prices of SUVs and pickups. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr
Source: UGC

The locally based automobile company has reduced prices on three of its models, offering prospective buyers savings of up to GH₵28,000.

The Christmas promotional offer covers the Kantanka K71 Pro, Kantanka Omama Pickup and Kantanka Onantefo.

The new prices, independently verified by YEN.com.gh through direct contact with Kantanka Automobile, represent a notable reduction in the cost of purchasing the company's vehicles.

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Kantanka Automobile's new Christmas prices

The Kantanka K71 Pro, which previously sold for GH₵280,000, has received a GH₵20,000 price reduction, bringing its new promotional price to GH₵260,000.

Similarly, the Kantanka Omama Pickup, previously priced at GH₵450,000, is now available for GH₵430,000, representing savings of GH₵20,000.

The Kantanka Onantefo has received the biggest discount among the three vehicles.

Its price has been reduced from GH₵428,000 to GH₵400,000, allowing prospective buyers to save GH₵28,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the Christmas promotional prices.

Vehicle model

Previous price

New price

Discount

Kantanka K71 Pro

GH₵280,000

GH₵260,000

GH₵20,000

Kantanka Omama Pickup

GH₵450,000

GH₵430,000

GH₵20,000

Kantanka Onantefo

GH₵428,000

GH₵400,000

GH₵28,000

The promotional prices represent reductions of approximately 6.5% to 7.1% across the three models.

Kantanka Automobile offers Christmas discounts

Kantanka Automobile is one of Ghana's indigenous automobile manufacturers, known for assembling vehicles for the local market.

The company produces various models, including sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, to meet the transportation needs of individuals and businesses.

Read also

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The Christmas price reductions could attract prospective buyers who have been considering purchasing vehicles from the Ghanaian manufacturer.

The Kantanka K71 Pro and Onantefo offer options for motorists interested in SUVs, while the Omama Pickup caters to customers seeking a vehicle suitable for both personal and commercial purposes.

With Christmas approaching, the promotional offer provides an opportunity for interested customers to purchase locally assembled vehicles at reduced prices.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Kantanka Automobile to confirm availability, payment arrangements and the duration of the Christmas promotion.

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulically controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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