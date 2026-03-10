A Kantanka staff member introduced the new K71 Pro in a presentation video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios on social media

She explained that the car was designed for Ghanaian roads, promising strong engine performance, smooth acceleration and stability on both highways and rough village roads

The presenter also highlighted its fuel efficiency and smooth transmission system before stating that the Kantanka K71 Pro is priced at GH¢280,000

A new car from Ghana’s automobile brand Kantanka has started drawing attention online after a presentation video surfaced on social media.

In the video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios, a female staff member of Kantanka Automobile was seen introducing the company’s latest model, known as the Kantanka K71 Pro, while explaining the key features that make the vehicle stand out.

Standing beside the car during the presentation, she described the K71 Pro as a vehicle designed with Ghanaian roads in mind.

According to her, the car was built to handle different driving conditions across the country, from smooth highways in the cities to the rough roads often found in villages.

While explaining the performance of the car, she stated that the Kantanka K71 Pro comes with a powerful engine setup.

The engine, she said, delivers strong torque and smooth acceleration, allowing drivers to enjoy steady power while driving.

She added that whether a driver is cruising on a highway or navigating uneven roads in rural communities, the vehicle maintains reliable performance.

Another feature she highlighted was the car’s fuel consumption.

According to the presenter, the K71 Pro has a relatively low fuel consumption rate compared to many vehicles in its category.

She explained that this feature could help drivers save money over time, especially for those who rely heavily on their vehicles for daily activities or long-distance travel.

Fuel economy remains one of the biggest concerns for many drivers in Ghana, and the Kantanka representative suggested that the K71 Pro was designed to help address that concern without sacrificing performance.

The presenter also spoke about the vehicle’s transmission system. She noted that the transmission had been tuned to allow smooth gear shifts and quick response when driving.

According to her, this becomes particularly helpful when overtaking other vehicles on the road, as the car responds quickly and confidently.

She further explained that the vehicle offers excellent road grip, balanced steering and stable handling.

Even when driving at higher speeds, the car maintains control and stability, which she said contributes to a more comfortable driving experience.

The presentation ended with the announcement of the car’s price. The staff member stated that the Kantanka K71 Pro is currently selling for GH¢280,000.

Since the video appeared online, it has sparked conversations among social media users, with some expressing excitement about locally manufactured vehicles and others discussing the features of the new model.

Kantanka continues to produce Ghana-made cars

Kantanka Automobile has, over the years, positioned itself as a symbol of Ghanaian innovation in the automobile industry.

Founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the company continues to produce vehicles locally while promoting the idea of building cars suited for Ghana’s environment.

With the introduction of the K71 Pro, the company appears to be adding another option for drivers who are interested in vehicles made in Ghana and designed to handle local road conditions.

Source: YEN.com.gh