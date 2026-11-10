Ghana's revised PAYE tax rates took effect in September 2026, increasing the monthly tax-free income threshold for workers

Employees in Ghana contribute 5.5% of their monthly basic salaries to SSNIT before their applicable income tax is calculated

Workers earning different monthly salaries can compare their estimated PAYE deductions, SSNIT contributions and take-home pay

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Ghanaians earning monthly salaries in 2026 may receive significantly less than their gross income after mandatory deductions for income tax and pension contributions.

Ghana PAYE tax rates in 2026: What workers earning GH₵1,000 to GH₵10,000 receive. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The amount employees take home depends largely on their salaries, applicable tax rates and contributions to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Following changes introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on September 1, 2026, the monthly tax-free income threshold increased from GH₵490 to GH₵588.

This means the first GH₵588 of an employee's monthly chargeable income attracts no income tax, while amounts above that threshold are taxed progressively.

Ghana salary deductions in 2026

Under Ghana's pension system, employees contribute 5.5% of their monthly basic salaries towards social security.

Employers are required to make an additional contribution of 13%, which is not deducted from workers' salaries.

Meanwhile, PAYE is calculated after deducting the employee's qualifying SSNIT contribution from taxable earnings.

The table below illustrates how much workers earning between GH₵1,000 and GH₵10,000 could receive after PAYE and SSNIT deductions.

Monthly salary SSNIT deduction PAYE tax Take-home salary GH₵1,000 GH₵55.00 GH₵44.98 GH₵900.02 GH₵2,000 GH₵110.00 GH₵210.35 GH₵1,679.65 GH₵3,000 GH₵165.00 GH₵375.73 GH₵2,459.27 GH₵5,000 GH₵275.00 GH₵785.75 GH₵3,939.25 GH₵8,000 GH₵440.00 GH₵1,494.50 GH₵6,065.50 GH₵10,000 GH₵550.00 GH₵1,967.00 GH₵7,483.00

Note: These are illustrative calculations based on the PAYE rates effective September 1, 2026. They assume the entire gross salary is basic pay, the employee is resident in Ghana, and there are no additional allowances, tax reliefs or deductions.

How PAYE and SSNIT affect salaries

Ghana operates a progressive income tax system, meaning employees pay different tax rates on successive portions of their chargeable income.

Under the revised structure, tax rates range from 0% to 35%, depending on monthly taxable earnings.

For instance, an employee earning GH₵3,000 monthly would contribute GH₵165 to SSNIT and approximately GH₵375.73 in PAYE.

This leaves an estimated take-home salary of GH₵2,459.27 after both deductions.

However, workers receiving additional allowances or benefiting from approved tax reliefs may see different amounts reflected on their payslips.

Employees are encouraged to examine their monthly payslips carefully and verify that statutory contributions are calculated correctly.

They can also contact the GRA or SSNIT for clarification about discrepancies involving income tax or pension payments.

Understanding these deductions can help Ghanaian workers plan their monthly budgets and assess their actual disposable income.

Nurses and midwives' salaries in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nurses and midwives in Ghana receive different salaries depending on their qualifications, ranks and years of service.

Estimated monthly basic salaries range from GH¢2,594 to GH¢11,435 across various nursing positions.

The government approved a 9% increase in public-sector base pay for 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh