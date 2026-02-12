A concerned citizen has expressed sharp frustration over the skyrocketing cost of domestic flights in Ghana, citing a recent trip that left him financially stunned.

Man Fumes Over Soaring Domestic Flight Costs: “This Does Not Make Sense”

The man, who travelled between Accra and Kumasi, disclosed that he paid a total of GHS 5,600, GHS 2,900 for the Accra-Kumasi leg and GHS 2,700 for the return.

"This does not make sense," he remarked, pointing to a dramatic increase from late 2024, when the highest fare on the same route was only GHS 1,500.

He described the current surge as “hard to understand” and “unfair for those who rely on flights as their main means of transportation.”

Man questions why airlines aren't cutting fares like taxis

The man further drew a striking comparison between airline fares and road transport policies.

He argued that while commercial car drivers are compelled to lower fares whenever fuel prices drop, there seems to be no mechanism to ensure airlines do the same.

“If authorities can regulate car fares after fuel reductions, why can’t they also push airlines to cut their prices?” he questioned, highlighting what he sees as a glaring inconsistency in policy enforcement.

Observers say the steep rise in domestic airfare is straining families, business travellers, and students who rely on these routes for convenience and time efficiency. Many Ghanaians are taking to social media to share their experiences and express frustration over the pricing trends.

Analysts note that the surge may be linked to operational costs, inflation, and fuel price adjustments, but passengers remain unconvinced that these factors alone justify the doubling of fares within just a few months.

As discussions continue online and offline, citizens are demanding clarity and accountability from airline operators and regulatory authorities.

For travellers, the question remains: when will domestic flight prices align with reality and fairness, as is done with other forms of transport?

The incident serves as a reminder that everyday commuters are closely watching cost trends and expect consistency in pricing across all modes of transportation.

