An Academic City University graduate from the Class of 2023 has gained attention online for a student project she developed years before TraffiTech-GH went live

Her lecturer, Lucy Agyepong, shared details of the project on LinkedIn and described it as a good example of what engineering education should be about

The development comes as motorists across Ghana adjust to the new automated traffic enforcement system rolled out by the Ghana Police Service earlier this November

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 2023 Academic City University graduate, Florence Yeedoun, has drawn attention for a student project she built years before TraffiTech-GH went live.

cademic City graduate Florence Yeedoun built a traffic violation detection prototype in 2023, years before TraffiTech-GH went live in Ghana. Photo source: @thevokofficial/Instagram

Source: UGC

TraffiTech-GH, an automated traffic enforcement system run by the Ghana Police Service, went live in November 2026.

Under the system, cameras and sensors currently target speeding, with offences such as running red lights expected to follow.

Evidence is reviewed by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) before electronic notices are sent to vehicle owners.

As the conversation around the system continues, Florence’s lecturer at Academic City shared her 2023 project on LinkedIn.

Lucy Agyepong noted that the student had built a working prototype three years before TraffiTech became a household name in Ghana.

Florence Yeedoun’s traffic violation detection prototype

According to Academic City’s project page, Florence developed a Traffic Violation Detection System as her undergraduate project.

Her prototype combined computer vision, image processing and web-based technologies to detect speeding and red-light offences.

It captured images of vehicles, extracted number plate details and identified them using character recognition.

Detected violations automatically triggered fines, which were communicated to drivers through a dedicated website.

The system was demonstrated in a miniature traffic environment fitted with cameras, sensors and a working software interface.

Lucy Agyepong hails Florence Yeedoun’s project

In her LinkedIn post, Agyepong said the project was not just a concept on paper.

“That was 2023! For me, this is what engineering education should be about,” she wrote.

She added that innovation sometimes begins quietly in a university laboratory. Notably, there is no indication that Florence’s project was linked to the development of TraffiTech-GH.

The LinkedIn post from Lucy Agyepong, in which she shares Florence’s project, is below.

The project poster for Florence Yeedoun’s Traffic Violation Detection System, developed at Academic City University in 2023. Photo source: Lucy Agyepong/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Florence Yeedoun’s project sparks student support debate

Many LinkedIn users praised Florence’s work, while others questioned how institutions support student innovations. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Prince Ade-Johnson said:

“Nice one. Thanks ma for sharing. Kudos to Florence Yeedoun for her great job. [...] What has the University done or doing to promote her project beyond keeping it as a sales promotional content for the University?”

Addi-Darko Obed Asare said:

“Thank you for sharing. My problem is how we handle student projects and innovations. [...] The tech industry is suffering in Ghana not because of lack of knowledge and skills but lack support.”

Wisdom Akortia said:

“Is she really the one behind TrafficTech now? [...] At times, it felt as though our lecturers were not doing enough to support or elevate our work.”

VOK Live links Florence Yeedoun to TraffiTech

Popular Ghanaian page VOK Live has since shared Florence’s story, suggesting that her project inspired TraffiTech-GH.

In an Instagram post, the page described her as the Academic City alumna whose undergraduate project birthed and inspired the new road traffic technology.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Ghana Police Service or the MTTD that her work informed the system.

Academic City and Florence have also not publicly made such a claim. Lucy Agyepong’s LinkedIn post only highlighted that the student built a similar prototype in 2023, before TraffiTech-GH became popular.

The Instagram post from VOK Live, in which the page shares Florence’s story, is below.

TraffiTech-GH cameras confirmed in seven regions

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh reported that the MTTD confirmed TraffiTech-GH camera deployments in seven of Ghana’s 16 regions.

The regions are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Bono, Northern, Eastern and Volta. According to the MTTD, mobile cameras on patrol vehicles and tripods will also allow officers to monitor other roads.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh