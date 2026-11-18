Several locally used Toyota vehicles are advertised for GH₵70,000 and below in Ghana, providing options for motorists on a limited budget

Popular models, including the Toyota Corolla, Vitz, Camry and Yaris, feature among vehicles listed for sale within this price range

Buyers can compare prices on online car marketplaces, although vehicle condition, model year and maintenance history can affect the final cost

Owning a Toyota car in Ghana does not necessarily require hundreds of thousands of cedis, as several older models are available for buyers with smaller budgets.

Affordable Toyota cars in Ghana in 2026: 6 models under GH₵70,000. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

In 2026, motorists with GH₵70,000 or less can explore various locally used Toyota vehicles, including hatchbacks and saloon cars.

A review of advertisements on Jiji Ghana shows that some sellers are offering Toyota vehicles for considerably less than GH₵70,000.

However, prices depend on the vehicle's age, mechanical condition, mileage and the seller.

Toyota cars selling for GH₵70,000 and below

1. Toyota Echo – GH₵40,000

The Toyota Echo is among the cheaper vehicles available to motorists interested in the Japanese manufacturer.

Listings for older models, including a 2000 Toyota Echo, have advertised prices around GH₵40,000.

The compact car is suitable for basic transportation and can appeal to first-time car owners.

2. Toyota Vitz – GH₵55,000

The Toyota Vitz is another option for buyers with a budget below GH₵70,000.

A locally used 2010 Toyota Vitz with an automatic transmission has been advertised for GH₵55,000 in Adenta.

The compact hatchback is particularly suitable for motorists who regularly drive through busy urban areas.

3. Toyota Corolla – GH₵57,000

Buyers interested in a saloon car can also consider older Toyota Corolla models.

A locally used 2005 Toyota Corolla has been advertised for GH₵57,000 in Sunyani.

The Corolla offers a more conventional saloon-car design and additional boot space compared with smaller hatchbacks.

4. Toyota Camry – GH₵66,000

The Toyota Camry is another vehicle that can be found within the GH₵70,000 budget.

A locally used 2010 Toyota Camry LE with an automatic transmission has been advertised for GH₵66,000 in Accra.

The Camry provides a larger cabin than smaller Toyota models, although buyers should also consider its fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

5. Toyota Belta – GH₵68,500

The Toyota Belta is a compact saloon that buyers can consider when searching for an affordable Toyota.

A locally used 2010 Toyota Belta has been advertised for GH₵68,500 in Weija.

Its compact dimensions make it another option for everyday transportation.

6. Toyota Yaris – GH₵69,000

The Toyota Yaris completes the list of Toyota models advertised within this budget.

A locally used 2010 Toyota Yaris saloon with a manual transmission has been listed for GH₵69,000 around Pokuase.

The Yaris offers buyers an alternative to the Vitz, particularly those who prefer a saloon body style.

What buyers should check before purchasing

Although these vehicles fall within the GH₵70,000 price range, buyers should not rely solely on the prices advertised online.

Motorists are advised to inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, brakes and air-conditioning system before making payment.

An independent mechanic can help identify mechanical problems that may require expensive repairs after purchase.

Buyers should also verify ownership documents, registration details and the vehicle identification number before completing any transaction.

Importantly, these are locally used vehicles rather than brand-new Toyota cars, and the prices are examples from individual advertisements, not fixed market rates.

Availability can change, and prospective buyers should confirm the final price and vehicle condition directly with the seller.

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Source: YEN.com.gh