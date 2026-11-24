Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister says the government formally protested to Iraqi authorities over the assault on a Ghanaian woman

Ablakwa met her on Monday, November 23, after tracking her down following the circulation of a disturbing video of the assault

The government is weighing a suspension of the recruitment of Ghanaian domestic workers to Iraq, with concerns the case may not be isolated

The government is weighing a ban on the deployment of domestic workers to Iraq after a video showing a Ghanaian woman being violently assaulted by her employer surfaced online and prompted a formal diplomatic response.

The government is weighing a ban on the deployment of domestic workers to Iraq after a video showing a Ghanaian woman being violently assaulted by her employer. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Facebook

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 24 November, confirming that he had met the victim, Stephanie Nkrumah, and her family the previous day following efforts to locate her after the footage began circulating widely.

Ablakwa described the video as an "awfully distressing viral video" and said Stephanie had endured a violent and dehumanising attack at the hands of her employer. He expressed relief that she had managed to flee her abusers and return to Ghana with support from her family.

During the meeting on Monday, 23 November, the minister said the government listened to Stephanie recount her ordeal and urged her to provide information about those responsible. "We listened carefully to her narrate her ordeal and encouraged her to share with us details of her abusers and their network to assist us in our diplomatic efforts for justice," Ablakwa said.

Ghana has since lodged a formal protest with Iraqi authorities, demanding accountability for the assault and urging appropriate action against the perpetrators. Ablakwa framed the diplomatic communication as part of a wider push to ensure justice is served.

Beyond the immediate diplomatic steps, the minister indicated that the government is actively considering suspending the recruitment of Ghanaian domestic workers to Iraq.

Ablakwa said the concern driving that deliberation is that Stephanie's experience may not be an isolated one, raising broader questions about the welfare and protection of Ghanaians working in that country.

No formal decision on the moratorium had been announced at the time of publication.

Mzbel warns Barosky against coming to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mzbel’s concerns over veteran musician Barosky’s reported struggles in the United States and plans to return to Ghana.

The Ghanaian singer questioned whether he would have stable accommodation, family support or employment awaiting him.

Mzbel said she was heartbroken after a video showing Barosky’s predicament went viral, as she had hoped assistance could be arranged privately. Her warning has renewed debate over whether bringing him home without a clear support plan could leave him homeless.

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Source: YEN.com.gh